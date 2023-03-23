How to get Fortnite Creative 2.0 and what is it for?

Fortnite Creative 2.0 has added the UEFN, or Unreal Editor for Fortnite, a public beta of which is now available, and which allows players to make greater changes in Fortnite Creative mode by editing with a new version of the Unreal Engine toolkit, as part of Fortnite's transition to the Unreal 5 engine. We'll explain how you can access this and how to play Fortnite Creative 2.0 for yourself - if "play" is really the word we're looking for here.

How to play Fortnite Creative 2.0 and the UEFN (Image: © Epic Games) Fortnite Creative 2.0 and the Public Beta of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) are both live and part of Fortnite itself now, as a part and parcel of the game's weekly update. However, it is currently only for PC players. Players on any console can play creations made in Fortnite Creative 2.0, by going into the Discover tab and looking for them with Fortnite Creative codes as normal, but only players on PC can use these new tools. If you are a PC player, here's how to get it up and running:

1. Open the Epic Games Launcher app. 2. Select "Library" in the menu in the sidebar. 3. Select "Unreal Editor for Fortnite" 4. Click launch. 5. Once the UEFN has loaded, close the News popup that… er, pops up. 6. Select a project from the project browser, or "Create a New Project" to begin editing.

What is Fortnite Creative 2.0?

Fortnite Creative 2.0 is an enhanced version of the island and level editor that was already part of the game, this time incorporating more advanced tools for level creation as part of the Unreal 5 Engine that Fortnite recently transitioned to in Fortnite Chapter 4.

The whole thing is currently still very much in development, accessible only as a Public Beta, and has more elements planned to be added in the future before final release. However, it is still usable right now nonetheless, and Epic Games have already released some sample experiences in Discover to show what's possible, as well as a lot of information about the technical side of how to use it .

Is Fortnite Creative 2.0 on PS4, PS5, Xbox and Switch consoles?

No, Fortnite Creative 2.0 and the UEFN is not currently available on Xbox, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, or any platform or console other than the PC and the Epic Games launcher.

Verse scripts are edited using the UEFN editor on PC, and the scripts you make work in Fortnite on all platforms users play on. Later we will bring script editing to Creative Mode on all platforms (plug in a keyboard to type) but that’s not in the first 6 months of release.January 25, 2023 See more

However, while there's been no official announcement about when or if Creative 2.0 will be added to consoles, this Tweet from CEO of Epic Games Tim Sweeney has stated that it will be a minimum of six months until these scripting tools will migrate to other platforms. However, as mentioned, that doesn't stop console players from playing the islands and levels made in 2.0, just from making their own.

