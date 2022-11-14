When does Fortnite Chapter 4 start? Here's everything we know so far

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 start is the question players have suddenly found themselves asking, after the shock announcement that rather than heading into Fortnite Season 5 next, the current chapter is being concluded after just four seasons. This is half the length of the previous chapter, and none of us thought we've be speculating about what the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass theme could be at this early stage. The threat of Chrome continues to sweep across the island, covering more areas in liquid metal as Fortnite residents take to the skies on balloons to get away, and it's likely this will play a big part in the upcoming transition to a new chapter. If you're looking ahead and wondering what Fortnite Chapter 4 may bring, then here's everything we know about it so far.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 start? The Fortnite Chapter 4 release date hasn't been officially confirmed, but according to the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, as seen on the Epic Games website (opens in new tab) and the in-game message on the Battle Pass screen, we can determine the current Season 4 Battle Pass will end on December 3, 2022. At that point we'll have the next Fortnite live event, Fracture, which is billed as the Chapter 3 finale event, meaning the Fortnite Chapter 4 start date will most likely be around Sunday December 4, 2022 following the standard downtime for the transition. Because we are shifting to a brand new chapter, it's likely the Fortnite servers will be down for longer than usual, so we may even be waiting into the following week before we can return to the battle royale.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

We have 5 MAJOR leaked things that will most likely release in Fortnite's Chapter 4 this December 3rd, or throughout Season 1 🔥- Unreal Editor for Fortnite / UEFN (Creative 2.0)- New cosmetic type (Codename: Apparel)- Rideable flying animals- First person mode- Motorcycles pic.twitter.com/LmUX15yaKLNovember 13, 2022 See more

At this point it's hard to say exactly what the biggest changes for Fortnite Chapter 4 will be, because moving to a new season normally means a complete overhaul of the island setting, along with fresh features and gameplay mechanics to get to grips with. However, renowned Fortnite leaker HYPEX on Twitter has posted five major leaks that they consider to be the most likely to release at the start or during Season 1 of Chapter 4:

Unreal Editor for Fortnite / UEFN (Creative 2.0)

New cosmetic type (Codename: Apparel)

Rideable flying animals

First person mode

Motorcycles

Since that list was posted, Epic's Tim Sweeney replied (opens in new tab) to say that the Unreal Editor for Fortnite has been delayed to late January 2023, which means it may not be available until later in Fortnite Chapter 4. The other items all certainly sound plausible, with equippable cosmetic apparel being another way to customize the appearance of your looper with new items. Rideable flying animals seems like a logical progression from the wolves and boars you can already mount, and motorcycles would provide a faster (if more exposed) mode of transport than the current cars and trucks. We've previously had a gun with first person aim mode, but playing the entire battle royale this way would be a huge shift, so if this happens it's unlikely it will be forced upon all players like the Zero Build mode was when first introduced.

How much will the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you loads of additional rewards. The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass will likely be available for the usual 950 V-Bucks, which means it will be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $7.99 / £6.49 for 1,000 V-Bucks.

Fortnite landmarks (Image credit: Epic Games) Find out where the moving Fortnite Flairship, Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance landmarks currently are for various quests.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $19.99 / £15.99 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free).

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need to collect 950 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass in December 2022.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Chapter 4 for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all the details as soon as they're revealed!