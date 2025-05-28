For the first time, Epic's State of Unreal will take place during Unreal Fest, with presentations from CEO Tim Sweeney and more

For the first time ever, Epic Games will be hosting its State of Unreal presentation at its very own Unreal Fest. The presentation will include news, reveals, and presentations about Unreal.

Unreal Fest is taking place June 2 to June 5, just before Summer Game Fest 2025 kicks off. You can attend in person in Orlando, Florida, for the price of $749 per ticket. Or, you can catch the State of Unreal live streamed to both Twitch and YouTube. It'll be shown Tuesday June 3 at 6:30am PT / 9:30am ET / 2:30pm BST on the Unreal Engine YouTube and Twitch channels.

This State of Unreal show will include presentations from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, executive vice president Saxs Persson, director of creator relations Hannah Lowry, vice president and general manager of Unreal Engine Bill Clifford, and other leadership at Epic Games, as well as the company's industry partners.

Recently, Sweeney has been very vocal on social media about Epic's battle against Apple. It seems to have won its fight to get Fortnite back on iOS, as the battle royale has returned to the App Store in the United States following Apple having "blocked" it . Sweeney could address the legal battle during this presentation.

Last year, during GDC, there was a lot revealed during the State of Unreal. There was a preview of Unreal Engine 5.4, which is great for developers. We also saw MetaHuman added to Fortnite. This allows you to add fully rigged NPCs to your Fortnite islands.

So, there's no telling what could be coming this year, especially as it's happening during Epic's own event.

