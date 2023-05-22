Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 are joining Fortnite's roster tomorrow

Two very different Spider-Men will be joining Fortnite tomorrow.

On May 23, both Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 will be swinging into Fortnite Battle Royale, two characters that are basically at polar opposite ends of the personality spectrum. You can see a brief teaser for the update just below, showcasing what the two new character skins will look like when they're up for purchase via Fortnite's in-game item store.

It’s Miles!! And he brought… a friend?Spider-Senses say you’ll want to stick around for tomorrow’s update! pic.twitter.com/O8vMSTipg3May 22, 2023 See more

Miles is our cool charismatic hero with a pep in his step, and Spider-Man 2099 is our bitter, twisted antihero. This isn't the first time we've seen both characters in Fortnite, though. Last week, both were extracted via the game's files by dataminers from a new update, revealing the screenshot just below, and also that both Spider-Men will be available together in one bundle, or separately as two purchases.

This is what the Item Shop will look like once the 'ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE' cosmetics will be added on May 21 🔥(Thanks to @zatheo_ for the help, drop him a follow!) pic.twitter.com/vANaJS3D6AMay 19, 2023 See more

You'll know Miles Morales as our loveable hero from Marvel's comics, or perhaps Insomniac's 2020 Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Spider-Man 2099 on the other hand, also known as Miguel O'Hara, is a newcomer to the games space, and the iterations of both characters are coming to Fortnite from the hotly anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie.

So far at least, Spider-Man 2099 sure looks like a villain from the Across the Spider-Verse trailers we've seen, but movie co-director told us Spider-Man 2099 isn't actually the villain. Sure, he might be going big on threatening Miles and antagonizing him in the trailer footage, but he's not quite your villain.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theatres early next month on June 2. You can check out the latest issue of SFX Magazine for our full interview with the movie's co-director for more tantalizing details.

Be warned though that Across the Spider-Verse has a cliffhanger ending, in what could well set up another movie.