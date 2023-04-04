Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer sees Miles Morales on the run

The new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer shows Miles Morales in trouble, with a multiverse of Spideys coming after him.

In the footage, which you can watch above, we see Shameik Moore's Miles once again trying to juggle the ordinary pressures of school with superheroing, while also having a bizarre run-in with new villain Spot at a grocery store.

Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) drops by to hang out, though, and that ends in Miles meeting a lot more Spideys. One of those is Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, who isn't such a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – he's very opposed to Miles joining the club. Interestingly enough, Miguel references the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home ("don't even get me started on Doctor Strange and the little nerd back on Earth-199999!")

"You have the choice between saving one person, and saving every world," Miguel says, but Miles doesn't seem to agree, which leads to Miguel sending every Spidey to stop him. Cue the pointing meme!

We also see the return of Jake Johnson's Peter Parker from the first film, who now has a web-slinging baby. Aww.

Last year, director Kemp Powers told Total Film magazine that the film will explore "the unique dilemma of being Gwen Stacy. She's a vigilante seen as responsible for the death of her world's Peter Parker." We catch a glimpse of that moment in the trailer, along with references to Uncle Ben, and we even see Miles's father in serious danger. As Miguel tells Miles, "being Spider-Man is a sacrifice."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives this June 2, 2023. It will be followed by Part 2, titled Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is coming in 2024.

