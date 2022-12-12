Gwen Stacy faces a "unique dilemma" in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Next year marks the cinematic return of the world’s most popular superhero. After the multiversal shenanigans of Spider-Man: No Way Home obliterated post-pandemic box-office records, Spidey is set to return (in many forms) in the highly anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning animated smash, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Part 2 – AKA Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – will swing into cinemas in 2023, with multiple heroes returning, and a few new faces showing up too. The sequel features in Total Film (opens in new tab)’s upcoming 2023 Preview issue, and you can see an exclusive image of Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) in action as Spider-Gwen, above.

Kemp Powers – one of the film’s trio of directors alongside Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson – also speaks to Total Film (opens in new tab) about the sequel, which is the first of two follow-ups that are in the works.

While Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales is still at the center of the story, this film explores, according to Powers, "the unique dilemma of being Gwen Stacy. She’s a vigilante seen as responsible for the death of her world’s Peter Parker." To make matters worse, "The cop in charge of tracking her down is her father."

(Image credit: Sony)

The official synopsis suggests a rift between the various Spider-People from across the ‘verse: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man [Morales] is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

This film’s villain is the Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman). As Powers explains to Total Film (opens in new tab), "The Spot is an interesting villain because he seems like a joke, but when you really look at his powers, there’s incredible potential. His ability to open portals across dimensions sets him up perfectly for the Spider-Verse." Powers further reveals that: "He’s the villain of the next two films… and let’s just say that the Spot and Miles are connected in surprising ways."

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse launches on Tuesday, December 13, at 9am PST (5pm UK time), and the film opens in cinemas on June 2, 2023.

For more on the film, pick up a copy of Total Film’s 2023 Preview issue, fronted by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. You can pre-order here (opens in new tab), and the magazine will be available in shops and on digital newsstands from Thursday, December 15. And the print version of this new issue comes with a special 52-page supplement counting down the best films, must-see moments, and breakout stars of 2022.

(Image credit: Universal/Syncopy/Total Film)

(opens in new tab)

And if you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe (opens in new tab) so that you never miss an issue? You get the magazine (and any special supplements) delivered to your door before its in shops, and you’ll save money on the cover price. Plus, with our current subscription offer, you can get a free pair of EarFun Air wireless earbuds worth £55. What are you waiting for? Subscribe now at Magazines Direct (opens in new tab). (Ts and Cs apply.)

(Image credit: Total Film/Universal)

(opens in new tab)