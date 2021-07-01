Fortnite Week 4 quests - how to finish all of the Epic Quests and Legendary Quests in Season 7

The Fortnite Week 4 quests are pretty heavily stacked towards the visitors from outer space once again, so you'd better get ready to dish out damage near the Abductors, experience a low-gravity environment, dispatch some animals infected with parasites, and spend some time flying around in a Saucer. The Fortnite quests this week also have a throwback to hiding places that haven't been highlighted in some time, as well as some good old fashioned object destruction at named locations.

The Fortnite Week 4 legendary quests bring us a new short-term storyline, where Farmer Steel has disappeared and Cousin Steel is getting increasingly worried that he's been abducted by the extraterrestrials. There's lots of specific areas to visit and collectibles to find in Fortnite for these, so if you want to get them all completed in time then our complete guide to the Fortnite Week 4 quests will show you the way.

Fortnite Week 4 quests Season 7

Stage 1 of 3: Deal Damage near an Abductor (1,000)

Stage 2 of 3: Destroy hiding places (3)

Stage 3 of 3: Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery (5)





Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership (1)





Stage 1 of 2: Hunt an infected animal (1)

Stage 2 of 2: Travel in a Saucer (1,000)





Abduct an opponent with a Saucer tractor beam (1)

If you'd like some extra pointers on what exactly has to be done to get through any of these tasks, then we've got the complete run down on the Fortnite Week 4 quests in Season 7:

Deal Damage near an Abductor

Look on the map and you'll see Fortnite Abductors hovering over three random named locations in each match, so get near one and start dealing damage.

Destroy hiding places

Hiding places are things such as haystacks and dumpsters that you can interact with to get out of sight. There are plenty of them around the island, but if you need a specific location then try the fields of Corny Complex for haystacks and the alleyways of Believer Beach for dumpsters.

Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery

This quest needs little explanation, so just head to one of those locations and start breaking things. Holly Hatchery will replace Holly Hedges at some point, when the map updates.

Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership

There are two way to reach a low-gravity environment, so either find some Fortnite Alien Nanites and throw them to create an alien biome, or get zapped by an Abductor and taken aboard the Fortnite Mothership.

Hunt an infected animal

An infected animal is one with a Fortnite alien parasite attached to its head, so look out for Fortnite wolves, Fortnite boars, or Fortnite chickens with extraterrestrial additions then take them out.

Travel in a Saucer

You can take control of Fortnite UFOs either by shooting them down in one of the named locations marked in purple on the map, or by going to one of the six landing sites and hijacking a Saucer from the ground. Once you're on board, keep flying around until you hit the target distance.

Abduct an opponent with a Saucer tractor beam

When you're piloting a Saucer, you'll have a button prompt to switch the tractor beam on and off. Swoop down over an opponent until a target appears on them, then hit the button to activate the tractor beam and abduct them into the air.

Fortnite Week 4 legendary quests Season 7

Stage 1 of 5: Search the farm for clues (2)

Stage 2 of 5: Visit Farmer Steel's favorite places (3)

Stage 3 of 5: Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows (4)

Stage 4 of 5: Collect doomsday preppers guide (1)

Stage 5 of 5: Collect foraged Items (5)

With the updated schedule, legendary quests always go live on Wednesdays and are available for seven days – which give you until Wednesday July 7 to beat all of the Fortnite Week 4 legendary quests:

Search the farm for clues

The Fortnite farm clues are dotted around Steel Farm to the east of Corny Complex, and you'll need to interact with two out of the four magnifying glasses for this quest.

Visit Farmer Steel's favorite places

Although the corresponding description tells us that one of Fortnite Farmer Steel's favorite places is The Pizza Pit, it looks like fishing is the link for the other two as you'll also need to visit Flopper Pond and Lake Canoe.

Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows

There are five locations you can place Fortnite missing person signs at either point of interest, and as you only need to install a total of four you can take your pick of where to go.

Collect doomsday preppers guide

Someone has been making the necessary preparations, as you'll find a copy of the Fortnite doomsday preppers guide inside the Hydro 16 power plant, and another inside Building #3 at Steamy Stacks.

Collect foraged Items

There are Fortnite foraged items all over the island, so scoop up some corn, cabbages, mushrooms, or any other fruit and veg for this final quest. Note that it appears foraged items received from opening Noms Boxes don't count towards your total, so go direct to the source.

