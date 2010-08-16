Tweets Of The Week

Who’s been falling in an out of love with Bagpuss this week?

Having a toddler in your family does mean you can legitimately get out those old kiddie telly programmes you loved when you were their age for a nostalgic wallow. Bagpuss is seemingly never off Simon Pegg's ( http://twitter.com/simonpegg ) LCD these days: “Rewatching season 1 of Bagpuss ,” he Tweeted. “Professor Yaffle’s incessant negativism is maddening. I'm surprised they didn’t freeze him out of the group.” A few hours later he continued, “ Bagpuss ran for 6 seasons & caused fan controversy when the S6 finale failed to answer how Bagpuss could mend things by telling stories.” And then finally: “Professor Yaffle auditioned for the role of Bubo the clockwork bird in the original Clash of the Titans but was considered a bit wooden.” We have checked and that last statement is 100% untrue, readers.

So, what else have our esteemed gaggle of SF Twitterers been up to?

• Well, Steven Moffat ( http://twitter.com/steven_moffat ) is on holiday: “In Greece, spending my holiday in a darkened room with Doctor Who . So pretty much like my adolescence really”

• Reece Shearsmith ( http://twitter.com/RealReeceShears ) told how clunkingly rude members of the public can be: “Man: ‘More League ? I know you did that other not as good thing.’ Me: ‘No - we’ve done some more of the not as good thing.’ Man: ‘Shame!’ True!”

• Duncan Jones ( http://twitter.com/ManMadeMoon ) found out a hithertoo unknown Star Wars fact from his partner: “Best fact learned today! Girlfriend tells me that the Ewoks speak Filipino!! Genius!!”

• Wil Wheaton revealed how much a fan he is of English Bay in Vancouver: “If English Bay was any more beautiful, they’d have to call it Amy Pond”

• Damon Lindelof ( http://twitter.com/DamonLindelof ) posted this trailer (stick with it, it looks BRILLIANT): “Uh... MARVEL? I’m not some big city lawyer, but you might wanna look into this. http://bit.ly/dBrR6t ”

• Edgar Wright ( http://twitter.com/edgarwright ) was still shining from the post Scott Pilgrim love-in: “Thanks all at Movie Con for a great Q&A. And not just because I got to down a Wrightini and thank Landis for the Agutter shower scene”

• And finally Jonathan Ross ( http://twitter.com/Wossy ) revealed just how much of a comic geek he really is: “I am such a weird Marvel fan. Had a film meeting in LA re Turf and the young exec only had DC toys in his office. I shut that sucka down!”