Pre-order Far Cry 6 and nail down your next route to chaos

Knowing how to pre-order Far Cry 6 might just be one of the best things to perk up our early 2021 blues. With the real world going to crap in a crapbag right now, playing in one of the Far Cry series' worlds should make an excellent antidote for this year. Especially because Far Cry 6 looks to be as bombastic as ever; the introduction of Giancarlo Esposito as the antagonist has us all reaching for our wallets at GamesRadar+ and preparing to pre-order Far Cry 6.

First things first, though - the game has no release date yet. There was chat about it being this spring (May 26, allegedly) when the Microsoft store temporarily attached a date to the game's pages. But in truth, we don't really know. However, that's not to say a Far Cry 6 pre-order isn't a good thing; we still know plenty about the upcoming game, not to mention what you can bag with each edition.

On the subject of release date, we think we can look forward to it coming through the mail this year. There was a delay to development recently and a Ubisoft financial call revealed that the new launch would take place at some point in Ubisoft's next financial year (e.g. somewhere between April 2021 and March 2022), but if we had to bet, we'd say signs look good for it arriving sooner rather than later.

No matter when it lands, it's definitely something to look forward to. Like a couple of recent entries in the series, choices seem to be woven throughout Far Cry 6 already. Indeed, Esposito revealed that multiple endings have been rehearsed and filmed for the game. Also, being in a position to fully embrace and utilize the power of next-gen consoles means that a Far Cry 6 pre-order is unlikely to disappoint in being one of the best early-generation games that we can enjoy on our new machines this year (hopefully). If you've been able to buy a PS5 or buy an Xbox Series X thus far, that is - these pages will help a little if not.

Otherwise, let's begin unpacking what kind of goodies and benefits you can get from placing a Far Cry 6 pre-order.

The best Far Cry 6 pre-order prices and deals

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

This is a major Ubisoft release, so we've got the usual suspects in terms of 'grades' of edition available to pre-order. The publisher is nothing if not consistent.

Anyway, whatever version you choose, you get the following pre-order bonuses:

The Libertad Pack . This consists of a "Libertad Outfit" for your loyal dog Chorizo and the state-of-the-art “Discos Locos”, a weaponized disc launcher.

. This consists of a "Libertad Outfit" for your loyal dog Chorizo and the state-of-the-art “Discos Locos”, a weaponized disc launcher. A free upgrade to next-gen console versions if you buy a PS4 or Xbox One copy of the game.

Pre-order Far Cry 6 - standard edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The standard edition of Far Cry 6 is the most straightforward version to get. Pre-order Far Cry 6 standard edition and get the game itself, not to mention the pre-order bonuses outlined above. Boom.

US Far Cry 6 Standard Edition prices

PS4 | Amazon - $49.94 | Best Buy - $59.99 | Walmart - $49.94

PS5 | Amazon - $59.96 | Best Buy - $59.99 | Walmart - $59.96

Xbox One & Series X|S | Amazon - $49.94 | Best Buy - $59.99 | Walmart - $49.94

UK Far Cry 6 Standard Edition prices

PS4 | Amazon - £54.99 | Argos - £54.99 | The Game Collection - £46.95 | Base - £46.85 | 365games - £50.99

PS5 | Amazon - £54.99 | Argos - £54.99 | Base - £53.85 | 365games - £50.99

Xbox One & Series X|S | Amazon - £54.99 | Argos - £54.99 | The Game Collection - £46.95 | Base - £46.85 | 365games - £50.99

Pre-order Far Cry 6 - Gold Edition prices

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Far Cry 6 Gold Edition is the gather-it-all edition we've become used to with Ubisoft: as well as the pre-order bonuses available with all editions, the Gold Edition bags you a season pass for all three DLCs to come as expansions down the line.

US Far Cry 6 Gold Edition prices

PS4 | Amazon - $109.99 | Best Buy - $109.99 | Walmart - $109.99

PS5 | Best Buy - $109.99 | Walmart - $109.96

Xbox One & Series X|S | Amazon (steelbook) - $109.99 | Best Buy - $109.99 | Walmart - $109.99

UK Far Cry 6 Gold Edition prices

PS4 | Amazon - £84.99 | Argos - £54.99 | The Game Collection - £69.95 | Base - £69.99 | 365games - £75.99

PS5 | Amazon - £84.99 | Argos - £79.99 | Base - £78.85 | 365games - £75.99

Xbox One & Series X|S | Amazon - £84.99 | Argos - £84.99 | The Game Collection - £69.95 | Base - £69.99 | 365games - £75.99

Pre-order Far Cry 6 - Ultimate Edition prices

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As well as the normal pre-order bonuses and the Season Pass, a Far Cry 6 pre-order in the shape of the Ultimate Edition will also bag you the Ultimate Pack. Within this pack are the following items:

The Vice Pack . This includes 'the Vice Outfit', the 'Vice Skorpion' submachine gun, the 'Warden Pinnacle' vehicle, the 'Gold Brick' weapon charm, the 'Letter Opener' vehicle accessory, and 'Champagne', the classy but deadly white panther companion.

. This includes 'the Vice Outfit', the 'Vice Skorpion' submachine gun, the 'Warden Pinnacle' vehicle, the 'Gold Brick' weapon charm, the 'Letter Opener' vehicle accessory, and 'Champagne', the classy but deadly white panther companion. The Croc Hunter Pack . This consists of the 'Croc Hunter outfit', the '45/70' rifle, the 'Crocodile Tooth' weapon charm, and the '45/70 cartridge' vehicle accessory.

. This consists of the 'Croc Hunter outfit', the '45/70' rifle, the 'Crocodile Tooth' weapon charm, and the '45/70 cartridge' vehicle accessory. The Jungle Expedition Pack. This will bag you the 'Jungle Expedition Outfit', the 'SBS' weapon, and the 'Compass' weapon charm.

US Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition prices

PS4 | GameStop - $119.99

Xbox One & Series X|S | Amazon (digital) - $119.99 | Best Buy (digital) - $109.99

UK Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition prices

Game - £99.99

Pre-order Far Cry 6 - Collector's Edition prices

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The mother of all Far Cry 6 pre-orders is the Collector's Edition straight from Ubisoft itself. On top of the general pre-order goodies, the season pass, and the Ultimate Pack, this Collector's Edition gets a bagful of awesome physical extras.

You'll recieve:

A 'Tostador' flamethrower replica model

An exclusive steelbook

A selected game soundtrack

A 64-page artbook

A Chorizo keyring

A map

A 'How to Assemble' one-pager by Tobatron

A set of 10 stickers

A collector's case

An Ultimate Edition of the game

US Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition prices

PS4 | Ubistore - $199.99

Xbox One & Series X|S | Ubistore - $199.99

PC | UbiStore - $199.99

UK Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition prices

PS4 | Ubistore - £179.99

Xbox One & Series X|S | Ubistore - £179.99

PC | UbiStore - £179.99

