Assassin's Creed Valhalla price: get the best edition and price for you

The reviews are in and it now looks like getting the best possible Assassin's Creed Valhalla price is the best way to get one of the best games of the year for less. Our own Assassin's Creed Valhalla review has me absolutely pumped for the game and I'm incredibly glad to have my PS5 Assassin's Creed Vallhalla pre-order done and in the bank for *checks notes* next week! However, on every other platform, the game is out now so you'll be looking to get the best AC Valhalla deal going.

Remember that because the game will still cross this and the next generation of consoles, you can bag one on the current-gen systems and get a free upgrade to the next-gen version too!

If you need reminding what's on offer from getting an Assassin's Creed Valhalla deal in then, well, be reminded! Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set in the ninth century when Norse tribes started making more trips over the North Sea to Anglo-Saxon England. Players take on the role of Eivor, leading people to a new land in the search for a new home. There's going to be deadly raiding parties, massive battles, and the opportunity to build up your own prosperous settlement, all within the historical backdrop of ninth-century England - the Dark Ages, but also a time of transition as culture edged toward being Medieval.

As a result of this extraordinary hype and excitement now is the best time to prime yourself on what's available and how to find the best Assassin's Creed Valhalla price. You'll get extra benefits if you do - notably a free bonus mission, The Way of the Berserker - as well as that glorious benefit of being able to play as early as possible on day one.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

There are going to be four editions. The first three are the usual suspects from Ubisoft in the usually 'grading' of their editions: Ultimate; Gold; and Standard. However, there's also a Ubisoft Store-exclusive Collector's Edition. Whatever you fancy, this is the place to know which edition will equate to the best Assassin's Creed Valhalla price for you.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla price - Standard Edition

The most modest version of the game, but still one that will likely fly off the shelves faster than the most delicious hotcakes. Get Assassin's Creed Valhalla in the Standard Edition form and jump in straight away, fuss-free.

US Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition price links

PS4 | Amazon - $49.99 | Walmart - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99 | Target - $59.99

Xbox One | Amazon - $49.99 | Walmart - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99 | Target - $59.99



UK Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition price links

PS4 | Amazon UK - £51.99 | Game - £54.99 | Game (Drakkar Edition) - £57.99

Xbox One | Amazon UK - £51.99 | Game - £54.99 | Game (Drakkar Edition) - £57.99

Assassin's Creed Valhalla price - Gold Edition

The Gold Edition of your Assassin's Creed Valhalla deal will shed the weight of the Ultimate Edition's Ultimate Pack, thus giving you just the base game but retaining that glorious Season Pass - the key to potentially awesome DLC down the line following release. A quick note here: Best Buy has its own exclusive 'Raganarok Edition which is like a 'Gold+ Edition' of the game that includes everything the Gold edition bags you but also an Eivor statuette. This is why you'll see two different Best Buy entries below.

US Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition price links

PS4 | Amazon (Steelbook) - $109.99 | Walmart - $109.99 | Best Buy - $109.99 | Best Buy Ragnarok Edition - $149.99 | Target - $109.99

Xbox One | Amazon (Steelbook) - $109.99 | Amazon (Digital) - $99.99 | Walmart - $109.99 | Best Buy - $109.99 | Best Buy Ragnarok Edition - $149.99 | Target - $109.99

UK Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition price links

PS4 | Amazon UK - £84.99 | Game - £99.99

Xbox One | Amazon UK - £84.99 | Game - £99.99

Assassin's Creed Valhalla price - Ultimate Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Ultimate Edition is a big way to nail down your copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In it, you'll get the game, the season pass, and the appropriately named Ultimate Pack. Expect this to be a pretty penny at launch as Odyssey's was well North of the three-figure mark. As a note, for now, the Ultimate Edition is exclusive to GameStop in the US and Game in the UK.

The Ultimate Pack comes with the following items:

A Berserker Gear Pack

A Berserker Settlement Pack

A Berserker Longship Pack

Set of Runes for gear upgrades

US Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition price links

PS4 (Steelbook) | GameStop - $129.99

Xbox One (Steelbook) | Amazon (Digital) - $119.99 | GameStop (Steelbook) - $129.99 | GameStop - $119.99

UK Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition price links

PS4 | Game - £99.99

Xbox One | Game - £99.99

Assassin's Creed Valhalla price - Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The biggest beast of them all comes directly from, and exclusive to, the Ubisoft Store. It contains everything in the Ultimate Edition (the game, season pass and Ultimate Pack as well as a whole host of awesome physical goodies and, well, collectibles. Inside it is:

Ubicollectibles 30cm statue of Elvor and her longship

Collector's case

Steel book case

5 cm Statuette of Eivor with his Raven and Dane axe

Exclusive lithographs

Selected soundtrack

A numbered certificate of authenticity

Given it's sheer quantity of coolness and it's exclusivity to the Ubisoft Store, I expect it to be a sizeable investment - but one I'm still tempted to make.

Collector's Edition - US - $199.99 | Collector's Edition - UK - £179.99

Getting the most out of Assassin's Creed Valhalla

There is no doubt that the very best way to play Assassin's Creed Valhalla is going to be with an enhanced gaming setup, one that's as optimized as is possible for you to obtain. This means, at the very least, eyeing up one of the best PS4 Pro deals or the best Xbox One X deals available to ensure you have the top console model of your choice. While we don't know the deals and bundles that the PS5 price or Xbox Series X price is going to create, it's best to go for the current top console or machine, given the game is being made for next-gen consoles.

Alternatively, consider one of the best PC gaming machines in the shape of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops to make sure you get the most out of the detail, textures, and fidelity of modern games' audio profiles. You'll also need to see the details of the world perfectly too with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs.

And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system to immerse yourself into the Old English landscape and seascape in your living room or gaming room, or one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets, or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It's a fair bit of kit to potentially consider but if you get any combination of these great quality items and your experience of the game will only be nearer the best it can be.

