Final Fantasy 7 Remake prices: get the cheapest and best deals now

Now that it's actually, finally, here you'll need to know how to get the best Final Fantasy 7 Remake prices so you can jump in and smother yourself in nostalgia - or in a brand new game that would be your first Final Fantasy adventure. In our Final Fantasy 7 Remake review, Heather said "As a retelling of a classic with plenty of surprises in store, the Remake offers engaging experiences for longtime fans and newcomers alike. Its action-packed combat, engrossing story, and gorgeously detailed setting successfully reminds you why Final Fantasy 7 is beloved by so many." If that doesn't get you excited - returning players or new - then I don't know what will - so peruse the best Final Fantasy 7 Remake prices here.

Anyway, prices are fluctuating a bit now that it's out in the wild, but it is still a great time to strike if you find one you want. Below you'll find links to all the Final Fantasy 7 Remake prices available where you are, from the usual suspects. We've even thrown in some of the relevant art books at the bottom for you to consider to go alongside the game's release or to enjoy and fill the gap between now and the release date. Thus, you have all the tools you need to make an informed decision as to which Final Fantasy 7 Remake deal is for you before you hit the go button.

Get the best Final Fantasy 7 Remake prices

Final Fantasy 7 Remake prices - Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The larger edition of the game the Deluxe Edition is the biggest way to celebrate the remake of this classic. It's widely available in the US, but it is a GAME exclusive in the UK. This is comfortably more expensive than the standard edition but considering what you get, it's a pretty swell deal. The Deluxe Edition gets you:

A Sephiroth Steelbook Case.

The full PS4 physical game.

A hardback art book featuring concept art.

A mini-soundtrack CD.

The Summon Materia DLC enabling the summoning of Cactuar in game.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake prices - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake prices - Other Items

(Image credit: Dark Horse)

There are some little extras to be found that might really complement your Final Fantasy 7 Remake deal. The Sky artbooks listed below are for the slipcased edition of the book which includes all three volumes in one delectable package. If you're going to enjoy the art of Final Fantasy, why would you only get one volume anyway? The Ultimania Archives don't come in a bundle as such but with each volume covering a handful of the first 14 games each, they are ripe for the picking. (For convenience if you are just looking for one, Ultimania Archive Volume 2 is the one that covers FF7.)

Getting the most out of your Final Fantasy 7 Remake deal

Naturally, the best way to enjoy you're Final Fantasy 7 Remake deal is going to be with the most fully kitted-out and augmented PlayStation setup that you can manage. This means, as is the way with a lot of more recent games, you're best bet for hardware is the premium PS4 Pro, so you need to check out the best PS4 Pro deals, to get a great deal and to soak up those gorgeous visuals. To enhance this further, it's probably worth considering one of the best gaming TVs to soak up every detail of those environments too. And finally, enjoy the game's audio by catch every nuance with one of the best PS4 headsets.

