Ghost of Tsushima pre-order price guide: get the best deal for every edition

The game is out tomorrow, but there's still a whole day to nail down your Ghost of Tsushima pre-order and get the bonuses as well as maybe squeaking it into your home before or on the weekend.

I'll leave you to read our Ghost of Tsushima review in full but, as Rachel says, it really is a fitting swansong for the PS4. To confirm, the release date is July, 17th, 2020, and what better way to welcome it than placing a Ghost of Tsushima pre-order with your retailer of choice. What's more, midweek will be your last safe bet to get the game delivered to you on release day itself, too.

The pre-orders will continue to be in demand after Sony recently lifted the lid with an extensive gameplay demo showing off various elements of Sucker Punch's eagerly awaited samurai tale. The theatrical trailer is now with us and that means we are tantalizingly close to reading reviews and then finally getting it into our hands. We also know more about the combat, as well as the weapon upgrade systems too - there's so much to get our teeth into and to get excited about.

It had been a while since we saw fresh Ghost of Tsushima gameplay, but it certainly did not disappoint, and that July 17 release date can't come soon enough. Good thing we've got The Last of Us 2 to distract us a little while we wait. Yes, the PS5 is coming later this year, but Sony's own studios are giving the PS4 one hell of a sendoff. So why not go ahead and execute a Ghost of Tsushima pre-order?

If you're tempted by the new footage, we'd secure that Ghost of Tsushima pre-order sooner than later. Many of the special editions are already selling out. Created by Sucker Punch, the team behind inFamous and Sly Cooper, this new open-world adventure takes place in feudal Japan and tasks you with holding off hordes of Mongol invaders. Doing so won't be easy, either; you'll need to learn "the way of the Ghost" to get the upper hand in what looks to be a drop-dead gorgeous battle for survival.

Collector's and Special Editions have been announced for Ghost of Tsushima in addition to the cheaper standard version. We've rounded up the latest pre-orders prices for all of them. We'll update this page as and when more retailers start to make stock available to order.

All the normal players in the retail game are jumping on board with the Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now. Also, as it is a very hotly anticipated PlayStation exclusive, any more unique or special versions that appear will likely have fluctuating stock levels. Therefore, we would recommend you don't get put off by placeholders at retailers if you find any. All the links below go to the right pages and hopefully we'll see stock levels maintained in the run-up to the June 26 release date.

The pick of the Ghost of Tsushima pre-order bunch is definitely the Collector's Edition. This features an already-iconic mask that's a replica of the in-game item. It comes on an individually numbered stand so you know it's yours alone. As well as that headline act, you'll get a sashimono (war banner) that’s nearly four and half feet long, and a traditional-style furoshiki (wrapping cloth). You’ll also get a copy of the game with the steelbook case, a physical 48-page mini art book, and a full-world, printed-on-cloth map. You'll also get a voucher for the digital goodies that comes in any pre-order - a Jin avatar, a digital mini soundtrack featuring select songs from the game, and a Jin PS4 theme - as well as that found in the digital deluxe version. This consists of a digital copy of the art book, the director's commentary, the Charm of Hachiman's Favor, a Samurai PS4 theme, and the Hero of Tsushima skin set. That. Is a lot of goodies.

US Ghost of Tsushima Collector's Edition pre-order links (more to follow)

UK Ghost of Tsushima Collector's Edition pre-order links (Game exclusive)

Australia Ghost of Tsushima Collector's Edition pre-order links

A Special Edition has arrived, too, and includes a Steelbook version of the game, case plus a voucher for an in-game skin for a Hero of Tsushima mask and sword skin, a Charm of Hachiman’s Favor, one technique point, the Director’s Commentary, and a digital copy of the mini-version of the art book. Nice.

US Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition pre-order links (more to follow)

UK Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition pre-order links (more to follow)

Australia Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition pre-order links

Pre-order Ghost of Tsushima in its most straightforward form with the standard edition. Lovely. If there's a reveal of any pre-order bonuses, we'll update you with that information right here.

US Ghost of Tsushima Standard Edition pre-order links

UK Ghost of Tsushima Standard Edition pre-order links

Australia Ghost of Tsushima Standard Edition pre-order links

