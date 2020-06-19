The best The Last of Us 2 prices and deals for the game and accessories

With the game finally being released, if you missed out on a pre-order you'll be wanting to know what the cheapest LAst of Us 2 prices and deals are. Well, you're in luck as we've been busy coming prices from a range of top retailers.

While most of the fancier special editions have been snapped up, the standard edition, and a few steelbook versions are readily available. You might be waiting a while for any serious prices drops in all honesty. The review scores have been high across the board and demand (and hype) for the game is enormous. So you might just have to treat yourself to a Last of Us deal.

The game is one of the most highly-scored games in PS4 history. Our own The Last of Us Part II review confirms all of that and more. It's going to be a truly generation-defining experience and we know you can't wait to jump in.

Want to see the game in action a bit more first? There's a new-ish trailer to enjoy, as well as the latest State of Play from PlayStation which focused solely on The Last of Us Part II, featuring 8 minutes' worth of uninterrupted gameplay footage.

Looking back, it was September's State of Play that presented us with an excellent trailer. It really feels like we have a better handle on what's going on in the story. Or at least we are in a slightly better position to speculate as to what might happen. Remember, Naughty Dog always has something up its sleeve such is the quality of their storytelling. There was also the announcement of the deluxe art book which gave us an intriguing window into some of the concepts and imagery Naughty Dog is using and that might hint at in-game events; you can order the artbook now by the way - see below.

We've laid out the details on each edition of The Last of Us Part 2 with some advice, below, so you can make the most informed and appropriate decision for you on how to buy the game.

The usual retailers are stocking your The Last of Us 2 deals. Just to temper the excitement a little with some relentlessly grown-up advice (I know, I'm sorry), and as an important initial public service announcement, the Ellie Edition looks out of stock or unavailable at the moment - though we've got our fingers crossed more will stock will arrive soon.

The Last of Us 2 prices - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

The most modest version of the game, but still one that will likely fly off the shelves faster than the most delicious hot cakes. The Standard Edition gets you just that: the standard physical game. Given the other editions seems to be long gone now, this is the best way for our UK pals to nail down a copy.

The Last of Us 2 deals - Ellie Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

The mother of all packages and probably the best way to celebrate The Last of Us Part II - and Ellie. The Ellie Edition gets you: a full-sized, fully functional recreation of Ellie’s backpack, a beautifully crafted 12” Ellie statue, a life-sized replica of Ellie’s bracelet, a custom SteelBook case, 48-page mini art book from Dark Horse, a set of six enamel pins, lithograph art print, a set of five stickers, an embroidered patch, and a 7” vinyl record featuring music from the original soundtrack.

In terms of digital goods, the Ellie Edition comes with a voucher for a PS4 dynamic theme, a set of six PSN avatars, a digital soundtrack, and a digital version of the mini art book. You also get an actual backpack, a quality vinyl soundtrack, a statuette, artbook, pins and stickers and replica items.

The bad news for readers is that stock is wildly fluctuating. The links below will guide you to exactly the right laces and pages but we may see out of stock or coming soon or unavailable placeholders depending on timing and stock levels. It seems to be a bit hit and miss at the moment, but keep checking back with these links. This is a US-only item sadly.

The Last of Us 2 prices - Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

For those who can't quite stretch to the Ellie Edition, the Collector's Edition runs a close second and still offers a whole host of goodies. This edition will bag you the 12” Ellie statue, the replica of Ellie’s bracelet, custom SteelBook case, 48-page mini art book from Dark Horse, the six pins, lithograph art print, and a set of five stickers. The Collector’s Edition also comes with the same voucher as the Ellie edition which will bag you those digital goodies of a PS4 dynamic theme, the six PSN avatars, the digital soundtrack, and the digital version of the mini art book.

Several of the UK GamesRadar+ team are hankering for this one. And in the UK the Collector's Edition is a Game exclusive. However, stock will continue to fluctuate as this is the highest-profile edition available in the UK and the only place to do it. Stay vigilant and hopefully, you'll be one of the lucky ones. The remaining versions should be available at most of the other usual suspects.

The Last of Us Part II Collector's Edition | £159.99

Game

The Last of Us 2 prices - Special Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

Coming in at a very tempting $80 or £60 (ish), the Special Edition is a little more restrained than the Ellie Edition and Collector's Edition but incredibly tempting nonetheless. The Special Edition bags you the SteelBook copy of the physical game, the 48-page miniature art book, the PS4 dynamic theme and the six PSN avatars.

The Last of Us 2 deals - PS4 Pro & accessories

(Image credit: Sony)

Much like Death Stranding and some other PlayStation exclusive games, The Last of Us Part II has spawned some quite beautiful limited editions hardware that are up for grabs. There's a PS4 Pro (which you'll be lucky to get now as the went super quick), a lovely DualShock 4 controller, a PS4 Gold Wireless headset, and even a 2TB Seagate external game drive. All are available at the major players both sides of the pond and make excellent additions alongside the game. A word of warning, though: unfortunately, as hinted above, the stock levels are wildly fluctuating on all of these items, so if you see a price you like and it's available then we'd recommend pulling the trigger.

The Last of Us 2 - Other items

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

There are a few other bits and bobs coming our way as part of the recent Outbreak Day that will further celebrations of the The Last of Us Part II and everything that is going to make it a genuine classic of our time. As was revealed on Outbreak Day, there's an art book coming: this 200-page nailed-on excellent book also has a Deluxe Edition to buy which comes in a fancy box and with a lithograph print. There's the blue vinyl soundtrack that comes with the Ellie Edition above. And there's some tremendous museum quality art prints at Cook & Becker and a most fantastic Ellie statuette from Dark Horse. Use the links below to nab your extras now.

Getting the most out of The Last of Us 2

There is no doubt that the very best way to play The Last of Us Part II is going to be with as optimised a PlayStation setup as you can possibly manage. This means, at the very least, you'll want to check out the best PS4 Pro deals to ensure you have the top PS4 model to make the most of the game's incredible visuals. Speaking of which, definitely consider one of the best gaming TVs to bask in the glory of those landscapes and environments as well. And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system that will fill the room with the game's audio or go for one of the best PS4 headsets. Naughty Dog are advocates of 3D audio which was present in Uncharted 4 and only accessible with Sony's official PS4 Platinum headset - which is also excellent - so you might want to consider that particular set of cans to soak up every audio cue and every note of Gustavo Santaolalla's wonderful music.

