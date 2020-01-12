The cheapest Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order prices for Nintendo Switch

If you fancy a holiday already, an Animal Crossing pre-order is probably the cheapest way to do it. The new game takes us to a customisable, deserted island this time around and tasks players with building a cheerful little society on it, presumably so Tom Nook can foist another crippling mortgage on us. But hey-ho; at least an Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order has cool extras included to soften the blow. Those bonus items range from tote bags and keyrings to notepads, and more could well be announced closer to launch. Not to mention a few Amiibo figures, if we're lucky.

If you'd like to get your paws on those Animal Crossing Switch pre-order extras - and because we're drawing ever closer to the March 20 2020 release date - it's as good a time as any to put in an Animal Crossing pre-order itself. Why bother? Well, hang around too long and those perks may not be available anymore.

To give you a better idea of what's on offer and where you can pre-order Animal Crossing in the first place, our team's rounded up all the info you need right here. This will give you a better idea of what's available as retailers on both sides of the pond start to break cover and, potentially, offer their own variations. Meanwhile, be sure to check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for full details on gameplay.

An important point to note: there's currently only one version of the game up for pre-order, and that's the Standard Edition. However, as we get closer to the release date, there might be some more special specimens appearing on the.....horizon.

Animal Crossing pre-order bonuses for the US have not been announced yet (we'll add them in as soon as we can), but a number of UK retailers have added their own flourish to a making a pre-order with them. If you pre-order Animal Crossing at Game, you'll get a Tote bag. At Smyths Toys you'll get a sticker sheet and notepad. ShopTo shoppers will get a Tom Nook keyring. Over at Argos you'll get a K.K. Slider keyring while Simply Games provide an Isabelle keyring. Bigger players like Amazon UK and Nintendo Store UK have yet to declare anything, but we'll let you know if/when they do.

Regardless of what you fancy (or where you might normally go to pre-order), the best deals currently going will be on display right here.

The only version available at the moment is the vanilla one, but hey, it's still crammed full of all the bug/fish/fossil-hunting goodness you could need. And that's fine with us for now - anything to make sure we can play it on day one and not have to wait any longer, especially considering how it's already been delayed. Remember, there may be those pre-order bonuses to take advantage of as well. If you don't want to miss 'em, act now.

To get the most out of your Animal Crossing pre-order, you'll want to aim for a Nintendo Switch setup that's as optimised as possible. Starting simply, that means examining what the best Nintendo Switch bundles going offer you. Elsewhere, you'll probably want to see what your options are for getting a cheap Nintendo Switch controller if you want a more traditional Pro Controller to play Animal Crossing with, not to mention raiding retailers for some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories. One of the accessories that you should definitely invest in is a Nintendo Switch SD card for general use, as well as the fact that the Switch only comes with the alarmingly low 32GB of memory as standard. To complete the package, protect your Switch with the best case for Nintendo Switch and then plug in one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets to have your Animal Crossing pre-order fully serviced and optimised.

A lot to consider perhaps, particularly given Nintendo gear holds its price quite stubbornly. However, if you're able to upgrade your Switch setup in any of these departments, then you'll be off to a blinder.