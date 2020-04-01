Get the best Outer Worlds price going: the cheapest deals on Obsidian's latest game

For those of us yet to pick the game up, and with the fact that it's been out in the wild for a while, now is a great time to look for the best Outer Worlds price going. The benefit of having waited a little while to pick up your copy of The Outer Worlds now is that any creases will have been ironed out and fixed, and, naturally, the price will have gone down. Plus you'll have had more time to work through the backlog in order to treat your self to an Outer Worlds deal. Right? Right? Or, pick it up now, get that warm fuzzy new-game feeling and add it straight onto that backlog.

If you're still unsure whether you should the game a go, then consider giving Alex's The Outer Worlds review a read over - spoilers, he liked it and it'll get you excited for it, 100 percent. But, in brief, The Outer Worlds is a story-driven role-playing game from the team behind Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity. Set in a distant future where corporations rule everything, you play the role of 'The Stranger': an unlucky colonist who was lost in transit on their way to a new life. It's all about choices and the consequences of them - Obsidian confirmed before release that every NPC in The Outer Worlds can permanently die, for example. SO, all this makes The Outer Worlds perfect if you're a fan of franchises like Fallout or The Elder Scrolls.

If you want to actually see what it's like then check out 20 minutes of raw The Outer Worlds gameplay footage from the Tokyo Game Show last year. And if that convinces you to fork out for the best Outer Worlds price currently going then you can also take solace in the fact that Microsoft believes The Outer Worlds will be "an enduring franchise", hinting at a sequel already.

It's very much worth noting that while it is indeed out for most platforms, it isn't quite there yet for Nintendo Switch players - you guys have to wait a little longer ahead of its June 5th, 2020, release date. However, you'll still find the latest and greatest Outer Worlds pre-order prices below for Switch to get ahead of the game and nail your copy down with.

The best Outer Worlds prices and deals

Rather unusually, but in an excellent, refreshing kind of way, The Outer Worlds is not a game of many different editions. There's no extra fuss here: no super mega huge collector's editions with statues or special editions with digital-only bonuses, just the game, for the best price, on your platform of choice.

Getting the most out of The Outer Worlds

Undoubtedly, you'll want to optimize your gaming setup to get the best out of your The Outer Worlds deal. If you're a console gamer, then we'd recommend you check out upgrading to the top models of the major consoles available with either one of the best PS4 Pro deals or one of the best Xbox One X deals going. If PC is your gaming haven, then consider boosting your setup with one of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops to immerse you in the glories that The Outer Worlds will bring to your eyes. And with the advent of a Nintendo Switch release date, you should definitely check out the best Nintendo Switch bundles going too - though Switch stock is pretty hard to come by nowadays, we'll tell you that for free.

Speaking of being immersed in The Outer Worlds' environments and lands, make sure you see it as crisply and beautifully as possible with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs. These will give you the best means to enjoy every detail but also smooth out your gameplay too. Finally, ensure you have a solid gaming sound system or go for one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It does seem like a massive undertaking, and of course no one can upgrade all of this at once, but if you can upgrade or optimize any of your setup in these areas, you'll have an even better time with The Outer Worlds.

