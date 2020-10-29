Far Cry 6 delayed, now launching between April 2021 and March 2022

Far Cry 6 has been delayed, Ubisoft announced today, and is now scheduled to release at an undetermined point after April 2021.

The announcement comes by way of an Ubisoft financials call earlier today on October 29. As you can see below courtesy of the screenshots from Daniel Ahmad, Far Cry 6 has been delayed from its original release date of February 18, 2021, and is now set to launch at some point in the next successive financial year. This means it'll launch between April 2021, and March 2022.

Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine will now release after April 2021 (and before March 2022). pic.twitter.com/g2mR3DGgzjOctober 29, 2020

If you're unfamiliar with the next entry in Ubisoft's franchise, Far Cry 6 takes place in South America, in a nation ruled by the iron fist of Giancarlo Esposito's character, called Anton. Earlier this year, Esposito revealed that Far Cry 6 will have multiple endings, and you can make decisions in regard to what happens to his villainous character.

Additionally, Far Cry 6 will also feature third-person cutscenes. It's not entirely clear who we'll be playing as in Ubisoft's sequel, but at least we know that we'll actually get a proper look at them in these scenes.

Elsewhere in Ubisoft's financial call, a release window for the mysterious Rainbow Six: Quarantine was vaguely outlined. We use the word "vaguely" there, because it's slated to release in the same loose period as Far Cry 6: somewhere between April 2021 and March 2022.

Since it was first unveiled last year at E3 2019, there's been relatively little news about the new Rainbow Six game. What we do know is that it's a co-op PvE shooter, and it'll obviously tackle a mysterious infection in some form.

