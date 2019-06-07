Rainbow Six Quarantine is rumored for E3 2019, and it's a co-op PVE shooter

E3 2019 is just days away, and leaks are happening faster than at the annual Rusty Bucket convention. The latest concerns Rainbow Six Quarantine, a co-op PVE shooter that Ubisoft will apparently announce next week.

It would be an interesting change of pace for the brand. Rainbow Six Siege came out in 2015 but still has a dedicated community, and is all about the PVP. Rainbow Six Siege did add a new mode called Outbreak in March 2018, a campaign made up of missions for player teams of three that featured zombies and had just a whiff of Left 4 Dead about it. Bringing that concept back as a full game might be the closest we'll get to Left 4 Dead 3 for a while.

The Rainbow Six Quarantine news comes from a combination of Kotaku Splitscreen chatter and the reliable Twitter rumor monger Nibel . The two also traded secrets about a new Ubisoft RPG with an art style similar to Breath of the Wild.

We know we can expect to see Watch Dogs Legion at the Ubisoft E3 2019 conference, along with Roller Champions and more Ghost Recon Breakpoint , but it seems like the publisher could still have some surprises in store. Its showcase takes place on Monday, June (13:00 PT / 16:00 ET / 21:00 BST).