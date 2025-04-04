Over 10 years since launch, Far Cry 4 reportedly censors nudity in a new PC patch, and Ubisoft hasn't explained why

There are no official patch notes outlining the changes

Far Cry 4
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Far Cry 4 has received a quiet update on PC which has reportedly censored instances of nudity in the FPS, over 10 years after its launch.

Strangely, no patch notes have been released by Ubisoft to describe the changes, leading to some threads within the game's Steam Community asking what it did. SteamDB shows a fairly lengthy list of changed files, but the full extent of what's actually different in the game isn't clear. However, as has been highlighted on Reddit, it appears that at least some of the alterations involve covering some of the characters up.

One of these is the woman at Shanath Arena, who previously appeared topless, but is now apparently seen wearing a bra. In addition, one Reddit user claims that during the Shanath Arena mission, protagonist Ajay "is no longer naked," and is now wearing "a loincloth" instead.

Far cry 4 censored Update (Pc) from r/farcry

Given that Far Cry 4 turns 11 this year, the question on everyone's minds is why these changes have been implemented now, after all this time? Far Cry 4's ESRB rating already flagged nudity, including the note that "in one battle sequence, a man's genitals are briefly exposed while falling/being attacked." We've reached out to Ubisoft for comment about this, as well as to ask what other changes the recent patch has made, and will update this article if we get a response.

Elsewhere, following rumors, Ubisoft recently officially announced a new subsidiary "based on its Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six brands," which will "spearhead development for three of our largest franchises." Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot says the company is "creating the best conditions for these franchises' long-term growth and success."

While you're here, be sure to check out our roundup of upcoming Ubisoft games to see what else the developer has in the works.

