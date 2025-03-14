Ubisoft is reportedly laying the groundwork for a new company unit focusing on its most valuable series, including Assassin's Creed

This comes on the back of previous reports about potential buyouts

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft is apparently up to some business-shaped shenanigans behind the scenes as it's reportedly considering launching a new part of the company that would house some of its main intellectual property, notably including Assassin's Creed.

This comes from a new Bloomberg report, in which anonymous sources familiar with the situation have claimed that Ubisoft is looking for investors to support this so-called "IP unit," which apparently hasn't actually been formed yet. It's not actually clear what this part of the business would exactly do, but it appears that it could be very significant, as the report claims that Ubisoft might seek for it to be valued even higher than the main company, although apparently no final decisions have been made, and plans could change.

Ubisoft is apparently thinking about selling a minority stake in it, anyway, and has reached out to "potential bidders," such as Tencent Holdings. Last year, it was reported that Tencent and the Guillemot brothers, who founded Ubisoft, were considering a full buyout of the company, but Ubisoft didn't comment on the situation beyond saying that it "regularly reviews all its strategic options in the interest of stakeholders." Back in January, CEO Yves Guillemot also stated: "We are actively exploring various transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders. We are convinced that there are several potential paths to generate value for Ubisoft assets and franchises."

Could this apparent IP unit idea be one such path, then? Perhaps so, but it seems far too early at this point to tell. However, just this week, it was reported that one shareholder is apparently planning to protest against Ubisoft's "horribly mismanaged" plans, apparently leading to "declining shareholder value."

After a couple of delays, Assassin's Creed Shadows is finally set to release next week, and there's no doubt that Ubisoft will be hoping it can give the company a boost.

I've found my Assassin's Creed Shadows playstyle, thanks to this clip of Yasuke smashing dudes with a huge club instead of sneaking around.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
