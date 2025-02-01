6 years later, Far Cry New Dawn is getting a 60 FPS update on Xbox Series X and PS5, and the way it was revealed is sending me: "Well… this wasn’t how we planned to announce this"

Ubisoft's 2019 first-person shooter Far Cry New Dawn is getting a 60 FPS update, which is great, but the way it was revealed is even better.

Giving credit up top, it's cool to see Ubisoft doing some maintenance on its back catalog, and the timing couldn't have been better with Far Cry New Dawn coming to Game Pass on February 4. The FPS update should be available to download any minute on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Bravo, Ubisoft.

Now for the funny part. Ubisoft announced the 60 FPS update in a plain ol' tweet, which seems fairly proportionate to the weight of the news, give or take. That said, it seems Ubisoft had originally planned to give the reveal a little more oomph but then realized that wasn't possible.

"Well… this wasn’t how we planned to announce this," reads the tweet. "A 60 FPS update is coming to Far Cry New Dawn on Xbox Series X|S!"

Well… this wasn’t how we planned to announce this. 😅 A 60 FPS update is coming to Far Cry New Dawn on Xbox Series X|S! 🎉 BUT to ensure a smooth roll out, we need to temporarily disable FPS Boost today at 4 PM PST (Feb 1, 0000 UTC). Thank you for your patience!January 31, 2025

OK, cool, great, but here's the rub. In order for Ubisoft to roll out the 60 FPS update, it had to "temporarily" disable FPS Boost, and before it did that it had to let everyone know it was going to do that... which would've spoiled the surprise element of the 60 FPS update. Basically, it seems like at the very last minute, some engineer had that realization and had to nervously cross over to Ubisoft's marketing team with some pretty unfortunate news.

"Yeah, you know that YouTube video you've already filmed and scheduled to go live in, like, five minutes? Oh, and the blog post? Yeah, neither of those are happening," is what I can imagine that conversation looked like.

Ubisoft did confirm in a follow-up tweet that the PS5 version of Far Cry New Dawn is also getting the 60 FPS update, but its FPS Boost equivalent, Game Boost, isn't affected, I'm assuming because it doesn't work with Far Cry New Dawn.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anyway, yes, I hope that good and funny news sets the vibe for your whole weekend.

Here's every new Ubisoft game in development that we know about.