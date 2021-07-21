New PC games: All the upcoming PC games for 2021 and beyond

The new PC games just don’t stop coming and that’s something we’re thrilled about. On PC specifically, dozens and dozens of games are in the works from major AAA studios and smaller indie developers. This means you’ll have no shortage of diverse experiences to play over the coming months and years.

At E3 2021, even more PC games were announced (or shown off again), giving us plenty to be excited about. The best thing about the batch of upcoming PC games is just how varied the list is -- ranging from action-packed shooters, narrative-driven adventures, RPGs, survival-horror, and lots of different options in between. Because of this, there’s likely something for you to look forward to on PC. This is made even better by how stunningly beautiful many of the upcoming games are, boasting high visual fidelity that takes advantage of being on powerful PC hardware.

But which games are they? These are all the new PC games for 2021, and beyond!

2021 new PC games

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Developer: Ember Lab

Publisher: Ember Lab

Release date: August 21, 2021

If we had to use one word to describe Kena: Bridge of Spirits, “stunning” comes to mind. Its Pixar-esque visuals and animations stick out, but there’s more to Bridge of Spirits than aesthetics. In it, players take on the role of Kena, as she uses her magical abilities to defeat enemies around the world. It’s Kena’s job to help the dead who remain in the physical world, aiding them onto the spirit world. Though this will be a PlayStation console exclusive, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will also launch for PC.

New World

Developer: Amazon Games Orange County

Publisher: Amazon Games

Release date: August 31, 2021

Hailing from Amazon Games, New World is an upcoming MMORPG that takes place in the 1600s. It’s got everything you’d expect, from crafting, to factions, tons of quests, and a large open world to explore. One quirk with New World is that it doesn’t have a lock-on feature, instead implementing a free aim system that takes more precision to utilize. The nice thing about New World is that it does not include a monthly subscription, meaning you can buy the base game and play as much as you’d like.

Riders Republic

Developer: Ubisoft Annecy

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release date: October 28, 2021

Ubisoft’s Riders Republic is an extreme sports game that features mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit flying, and rocket wingsuiting. From the team that brought us Steep, Riders Republic will also feature a heavy emphasis on multiplayer, allowing over 50 players to compete with one another online. This game will also include a career mode that consists of various competitions that reward you with new gear as you play. Sadly, this one was recently delayed to October 2021.

Life is Strange: True Colors

Developer: Deck Nine

Publisher: Square Enix

Release date: September 10, 2021

The next game in the acclaimed Life is Strange series is called True Colors, and it drops the episodic release schedule presented by the others. In Life is Strange: True Colors, you’ll assume the role of Alex Chen, an Asian-American with psychic powers. She has the ability to feel the emotions of others and uses that to her advantage throughout the adventure. Following the mysterious death of her brother Gabe, Alex looks to find out what happened, while discovering way more along the way. Though this isn’t a numbered installment, True Colors is treated as a mainline entry.

Deathloop

Developer: Arkane Lyon

Publisher: Bethesda

Release date: September 14, 2021

The latest project from Arkane is Deathloop, a game with a unique premise. As its name suggests, the main character Colt is stuck in the midst of a never-ending loop, wherein their goal is to assassinate eight different targets. Even though the game resets after each loop, the information you learn in previous runs is still applicable, similar to Outer Wilds. Aside from the noteworthy premise, Deathloop is one of the most stylish-looking games in recent memory and we can’t wait for the full release.

Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release date: October 7, 2021

Three years after the previous numbered installment, Far Cry 6 will send players to Yara, a fictional island modeled after Cuba. This island is run by the fascist dictator "El Presidente" Antón Castillo, portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito. Would it really be a Far cry game without an off-the-wall villain? Aside from that, Far Cry 6 will include a “Fangs for Hire” system, allowing you to recruit allies to take down Castillo. One of the Fangs for Hire is Chorizo, a wheelchaired wiener dog, who has naturally stolen the hearts of many.

Back 4 Blood

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros.

Release date: October 12, 2021

Remember the good ol’ days of playing Left 4 Dead? Well, while those days may be in the rearview mirror, Back 4 Blood aims to fill the void left by Valve’s popular zombie franchise. That’s because Back 4 Blood will serve as a spiritual successor of sorts, giving us the cooperative zombie action we fell in love with in 2008. Though, this game will also feature a deck building mechanic as well, granting players with different modifiers at the start of each stage.

Battlefield 2042

Developer: DICE

Publisher: EA

Release date: October 22, 2021

EA’s acclaimed Battlefield series returns later this year, this time set in the near future during the year 2042. Aptly titled Battlefield 2042, this entry will not feature a single-player campaign mode, instead focusing on multiplayer warfare with story elements sprinkled throughout. On PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, Battlefield 2042 will support 128 players across applicable modes, while on previous-gen systems, only 64 players will be supported. At launch, you can look forward to seven maps, with more planned for release afterwards as part of its battle pass model.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Developer: Eidos Montreal

Publisher: Square Enix

Release date: October 26, 2021

Marvel is doubling down on its offering of games and the next one on the list is Guardians of the Galaxy, courtesy of Eidos Montreal (the team behind Shadow of the Tomb Raider). Unlike Marvel’s Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy will be strictly single-player, without many of the live-service elements that tend to get in the way. In this game, you’ll take on the role of Star-Lord only, while having indirect control of the other Guardians’ attacks during battle. The game will also lean into player choice, with many dialogue options presented throughout the story.

Age of Empires 4

Developer: Relic Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release date: October 28, 2021

Relic Entertainment’s popular Age of Empires franchise is set to return later this year, after a lengthy development cycle. Age of Empires 4 will utilize many fan-favorite mechanics from the second installment, and will start off with eight different civilizations.As Relic has stated however, the game will likely receive more civilizations as it evolves over time. You should expect the same in-depth real-time strategy gameplay the series is known for, but is being treated as a “fresh start,” Relic told GamesRadar. History will be main focus, while adding modern touches that keep things fresh.

Forza Horizon 5

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release date: November 9, 2021

This time set in Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 boasts the largest map in the series, with diverse locales, weather systems, and lots to do. Most impressively is the variation in biomes, such as jungles, beaches, and even an active volcano! Aside from the sheer size of the game, Horizon 5 will feature several different weather types, along with the usual effects of the four seasons. Developer Playground Games explains that it wanted to create the biggest, most diverse experience possible, hence the decision to send players to Mexico in the latest adventure.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Release date: December 7, 2021

After a long development cycle, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is nearly here. It aims to double down on the mechanics from the first installment, keeping the beloved first-person parkour movement and melee combat intact, while introducing new features, as well. Dying Light 2 will prioritize player choice, featuring many different branching paths that encourage multiple replays. In addition to parkour, you’ll be able to use a variety of tools to get around the map including a grappling hook and a glider. But above all else, the zombies will be even deadlier than before, so you’ll need to stay on your toes if you want to survive.

Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release date: Q4 2021

The next entry in the Halo series is called Infinite for a reason. This will likely be the main Halo game supported on the current generation for years to come. It aims to simultaneously return to its roots, while introducing new features like massive open levels during its campaign. Interestingly, its multiplayer component will be free-to-play, with the goal of attracting a wider audience than ever before. And of course, with this being an Xbox game, Halo Infinite will also come to PC day and date, sometime during Q4 2021.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Developer: Frontier Developments

Publisher: Frontier Developments

Release date: TBC 2021

Don’t we just all need more Jurassic World in our lives? Jurassic World Evolution 2 is a park simulator that follows in the footsteps of the first entry from 2018. Taking story cues from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this game will focus on the modern aspects of the series, but will also pay homage to the past. In the new Chaos Theory mode, you’ll be able to experience the events from the Jurassic Park films we fell in love with. This blend of old and new is enough to stir up nostalgia, while keeping things fresh.

Total War: Warhammer 3

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Release date: TBC 2021

Creative Assembly is back, doing what it does best: Making turn-based tactics games. The studio’s next project is Total War: Warhammer 3, a game that will allow you to create customized real-time battles alongside the regular campaign and multiplayer modes. We know the Kislev and the Grand Cathay races will be implemented, along with factions derived from the Chaos Gods. While there’s still a lot we don’t know about the game, Creative Assembly and Sega will have more to say about Warhammer 3 later in 2021, hopefully giving us a more solid release date.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Developer: Airship Syndicate

Publisher: Riot Forge

Release date: TBC 2021

While Ruined King will utilize familiar champions from the League of Legends universe, this will be a different beast entirely. Instead of a MOBA, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story will utilize turn-based mechanics, building upon the world introduced by the original. Each character has different abilities that can be upgraded, just like you would in a traditional RPG. Most notably, Ruined King will be a single-player experience that sends you on a quest to explore Runeterra. This will likely get more players into the series thanks to being playable solo.

2022 New PC games

Rainbow Six Extraction

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release date: January 2022

Following a couple of delays, it seems Rainbow Six: Extraction is finally nearing completion. This one is particularly exciting because it builds upon the foundation introduced in Siege, while doubling down on an entirely new concept. Instead of taking on other operators in a competitive sense, Extraction pits you against a deadly alien parasite, with a focus on three-player co-op. When this game was first introduced, it was called Rainbow Six Parasite, but has been renamed as it evolved over the course of development. This spin-off will be a major departure for the series, leaning into PvE rather than the popular PvP action from previous entries.

Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Release date: January 21, 2022

Up until E3 2021, many believed Elden Ring was a myth. A legend. But after two years of silence, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco finally blew the lid off, and gave us all a new look that was arguably well worth the wait. Elden Ring will have in-depth combat, just like in the Souls games, but will also feature a large open world for you to explore (via horseback!). You can certainly tell this game is made by renowned Souls developer FromSoftware, but it’s shaping up to be a major evolution for the studio.

STALKER 2

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC World Publishing

Release date: April 28, 2022

The STALKER series has been around on PC for a while now, and the next numbered installment will take us back to Chernobyl in 2022. One of the most exciting aspects of STALKER 2 is its large open world, giving you plenty to do and uncover as you explore. The series has become famous for its emphasis on player-choice, which will return in STALKER 2, as well -- only it seems like it’ll play a larger part this time around. This game has been cooking for a long time but it seems the wait for it will be worth it in the end.

Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release date: November 11, 2022

It’s easy to see why Starfield has generated so much hype. It’s Bethesda Softworks’ first new IP in 25 years, and will borrow many elements from the beloved Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Starfield will send players to space and can be played in first or third-person, just like Bethesda’s other main RPGs. It’s still unclear what this game will actually look like in action, but considering the team has spent so much time developing it, expectations are through the roof. As Bethesda’s Todd Howard describes it, Starfield is “Skyrim in space,” which sets the bar pretty high.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Developer: Gearbox

Publisher: 2K Games

Release date: Early 2022

Borrowing many elements from Borderlands, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a co-op, class-based shooter with an all-star cast. Starring Ashly Burch, Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, and Will Arnett, this game aims to scratch the looter-shooter itch, but with a twist. It still takes place in the Borderlands universe, but is being treated as a spinoff rather than a mainline entry. Players will use spells in addition to an arsenal of guns to take down enemies in this game, leaning a bit more into fantasy than the space western themes found in Borderlands.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda

Release date: Early 2022

The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks is back again, this time with something a little different. Instead of straight up survival-horror, the team is working on a first-person action-adventure game called Ghostwire: Tokyo. It’ll still lean into some spooky elements, but will have a greater emphasis on fast-paced action. The main character has the ability to use various magical attacks to ward off the spirits that have invaded Tokyo. Along the way, you’ll aim to discover why most of the city’s population has mysteriously disappeared.

Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros

Release date: TBC 2022

From developer WB Games Montreal, Gotham Knights is a cooperative action RPG that puts you in the shoes of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. It follows the story of the Court of Owls from the comics, and is separate from the Batman: Arkham trilogy. In this game, Bruce Wayne is dead (apparently), and it’s up to the Gotham Knights to protect the city. With this being an RPG, you’ll be able to upgrade your characters as you play, unlocking various enhancements and new abilities as you see fit.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Developer: Daedalic Entertainment

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Release date: TBC 2022

There have been numerous Lord of the Rings games in the past, but the latest Middle-earth adventure will focus on Gollum, as inspired by the famous books (and not the films). This is an action-adventure game with stealth elements, though it might play differently than you’d expect. Gollum isn’t a skilled warrior, and instead must traverse the environment by platforming and outsmarting his foes. Deadly creatures aren’t the only things you’ll have to worry about, as Gollum will also have to battle his alter-ego, Smeagol along the way.

Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release date: TBC 2022

Deathloop isn’t the only project Arkane has in development. Coming to us from Arkane Austin, Redfall is a new first-person cooperative adventure that pits its players against deadly vampires. These creatures have plagued the town of Redfall and it’ll be your job to stop them at all costs. The cast of characters is eccentric, each with their own unique abilities and personalities. Even though this game will serve as a departure for Arkane by leaning into cooperative play, the developer’s signature gameplay will still remain intact with this new adventure.

Slime Rancher 2

Developer: Monomi Park

Publisher: Monomi Park

Release date: TBC 2022

Slime Rancher 2 is one of the standouts from this list, mostly because it’s so different. It’s the sequel to 2017’s Slime Rancher, a game that caught the world by storm, performing extremely well for developer Monomi Park. In it, you collect, sell, and breed colorful slimes in a wonderfully wacky world, while gathering resources to create the perfect ranch. The sequel will build upon the first, but boasts improvements like a more colorful, bigger world to explore. Thankfully, it’ll be out sometime next year!

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Release date: TBC 2022

Considering just how well A Plague Tale: Innocence performed critically and commercially, it was inevitable we’d get a sequel. A Plague Tale: Requiem will continue with the stars of the previous game, Amicia, and Hugo, as they deal with the consequences from the first installment. Since this a direct sequel, there will no doubt be callbacks to A Plague Tale: Innocence, but hopefully with new surprises as well. This one is still a ways off, so we haven’t seen many details about its gameplay or story, but if it’s anything like the first game, it’ll likely be excellent.

The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance

Publisher: Krafton

Release date: TBC 2022

Craving more survival horror in space? Look no further than The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to the beloved Dead Space trilogy. In fact, the studio behind it, Striking Distance, is led by Glen Schofield who was one of the original creators of Dead Space. While we haven’t seen exactly how this game will play, it looks to be absolutely terrifying. Oddly enough, this game is somehow tied to the PUBG universe, but it’s unclear how that will play out. Nonetheless, this is one for horror fans to keep on their radars.

Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche

Publisher: Warner Bros. Games

Release date: TBC 2022

The world of Harry Potter is ripe for a full-on action RPG, which is what we’re getting with Hogwarts Legacy. This is something fans have been asking for since the series was popularized, and it will finally be a reality in 2022. In it, you’ll be able to attend Hogwarts, get sorted into your house, and take classes to become the best witch or wizard imaginable. There’s still a lot we don’t know about this game, but based on what we’ve seen so far, it’s one we’re absolutely excited about.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release date: TBC 2022

After being in development for what felt like years, Ubisoft officially unveiled Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at E3 2021. This first-person open-world action game will send players to the Western Frontier, and is from the perspective of the Na’vi. Of course, this is based in the same universe as the popular James Cameron Avatar film, though it will be a separate, standalone story from the original. Based on the announcement trailer, Frontiers of Pandora will no doubt be beautiful, but whether or not it’s fun to play remains to be seen.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady

Publisher: Warner Bros

Release date: TBC 2022

While WB Games Montreal is hard at work on Gotham Knights, another co-op DC Comics game is in development. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League comes to us from developer Rocksteady Studios, and will take place in the same universe as the Batman: Arkham games (though, the caped crusader won’t be the star of this game). In it, you’ll play as the Suicide Squad, consisting of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark as they aim to stop the evil Brainiac. While the game will emphasize four-player cooperative play, you’ll be able to enjoy it solo, as well.

Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Intercept Games

Publisher: Private Division

Release date: TBC 2022

Although Kerbal Space Program 2 isn’t being made by the same developer as the first game, it doesn’t look any less ambitious. In it, you’ll get to build intricate rockets and space centers, while navigating the depths of space. However, in this entry, you should expect things to be more streamlined for new players -- as the first installment was criticized for being overwhelming. Kerbal Space Program 2 will also allow you to create entire colonies on distant planets. But above all else, you’ll still get to interact with the green aliens known as Kerbals.

2023 new PC games

Black Myth: Wukong

Developer: Game Science

Publisher: Game Science

Release date: 2023

It’s easy to draw comparisons to Sekiro or the Souls games when looking at Black Myth: Wukong. And while it is absolutely reminiscent of those titles, Black Myth will stand on its own thanks to its unique mechanics. For instance, you’ll be able to transform into various creatures including insects -- in order to defeat enemies. It’s most recent trailer is absolutely stunning and if developer Game Science pulls it off, Black Myth could be one of the great action RPGs of the generation. It’ll be a while before we can play it, as it’s not planned to launch until 2023.

TBC new PC games

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Developer: TBC

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Release date: TBC

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is an upcoming action RPG wherein you play as -- you guessed it -- a vampire. In it, you can create your own character and upgrade different abilities including one that allows you to glide and summon bats. Sadly, this one has undergone significant development troubles and has been delayed indefinitely. Bloodlines 2 was originally supposed to launch in 2019, then was delayed to 2020, and then delayed once more to past 2021. Hardsuit Labs was initially working on this game, but Publisher Paradox moved it to a different, undisclosed developer.

The Elder Scrolls 6

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda

Release date: TBC

While a large portion of Bethesda is focused on Starfield, some of the team is working on The Elder Scrolls 6 , a game that is still quite a ways off. There isn’t much we know about this upcoming RPG adventure, but based on a tweet from Bethesda, it seems The Elder Scrolls 6 will take place in Hammerfell. We also know Bethesda has overhauled its engine in preparation for this game, which may eliminate much of the jank that came with other installments. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of games to play in the meantime, hopefully making the wait for The Elder Scrolls 6 less excruciating.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Developer: Team Cherry

Publisher: Team Cherry

Release date: TBC

Speaking of games we’ve been waiting a while for, Hollow Knight: Silksong is the follow up to one of the best Metroidvania games in recent memory. What started as a mere expansion to the original, Silksong ended up turning into a fully-fledged sequel, starring a new character named Hornet. While Silksong will borrow many mechanics from the first game, it will have new features, as well -- including improvements to the healing system, and more. Sadly, there’s no telling when this game will be ready, but we hope it’s sooner rather than later.

Project 007

Developer: IO Interactive

Publisher: IO Interactive

Release date: TBC

On the heels of the excellent Hitman 3, developer IO Interactive has a new project underway, and it’s a match made in heaven. Referred to as Project 007 , this new game will put us in the shoes of James Bond, serving as an original story, separate from the films. It will be an origin story, featuring a younger, less experienced Bond. While it’s unclear how exactly this game will play, it will likely be either a third-person - or possibly first-person - action game. It’ll be a while before we get to play this one, but we can trust it’s in good hands with IO.

MachineGames' untitled Indiana Jones game

Developer: MachineGames

Publisher: Lucasfilm Games / Bethesda

Release date: TBC

As part of a collaboration between Lucasfilm Games, Bethesda, and Machine Games, a new standalone Indiana Jones adventure is currently in production. Its official title has yet to be revealed, but it has been confirmed this will be a new adventure, telling the story of a veteran Indiana Jones in his prime. At this stage, it’s still too early to know what kind of game this will be or how it’ll play. We’re partially hoping for some callbacks to MachineGames’ Wolfenstein series, at least mechanically.

Witchbrook

Developer: Chucklefish

Publisher: Chucklefish

Release date: TBC

In Witchbrook, you’re a witch in training, but the path you take to graduation is up to you. This life simulator is presented from an isometric perspective, with beautiful pixel art, and is reminiscent of Stardew Valley, but with a different theme. It has all the features you’d expect, like fishing, making friends, farming, and more. Since developer Chucklefish is a no-crunch studio, there’s no telling when this game will be out. But the team says it’s “working hard” to finish the game and bring it to the world.

Ubisoft's open-world Star Wars game

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft / Lucasfilm Games

Release date: TBC

Out of all the games on this list, Ubisoft’s open-world Star Wars project might be the furthest away. It was only just announced in 2021, and considering EA’s Star Wars exclusivity deal recently expired, it’ll be a while before we get our hands on this one. We do know this game is being worked on by Massive Entertainment, the team behind The Division series. We also know it’ll have an open world. But beyond that, it’s tough to say how this will turn out since it’s so far, far away.