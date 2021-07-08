Fortnite Week 5 quests - how to carry out all of the Epic Quests and Legendary Quests in Season 7

The Fortnite Week 5 quests continue to focus on the struggle between the Imagined Order and the alien invaders, so you'll be damaging some IO Guards before turning the tables to wipe out alien pilots too. These Fortnite quests will see you visiting satellite stations or Corny Complex to destroy equipment and open an IO chest, as well as dealing damage with weapons from either faction.

The Fortnite Week 5 legendary quests have a fresh storyline centered around Sunny, where she's intercepting a radio transmission from Mari then welcoming the new visitors in Holly Hatchery. There's also a new character (or is it characters?) to meet in Fortnite and a brain worm to attach to your head, so if you need help to get through everything before the deadline then our complete guide to the Fortnite Week 5 quests will set you on the right path.

Fortnite Week 5 quests Season 7

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex (3)





Stage 1 of 3: Damage IO Guards (250)

Stage 2 of 3: Eliminate Trespassers (2)

Stage 3 of 3: Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons (500)





Stage 1 of 3: Loot supply drops (2)

Stage 2 of 3: Damage a Saucer with a pilot inside (800)

Stage 3 of 3: Open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex (1)

If you're looking for advice on how you can wrap up all of these assignments, then we've got you covered with our guide to the Fortnite Week 5 quests in Season 7:

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex

There are seven Fortnite satellite stations around the island, plus Corny Complex just northeast of the center, and all you need to do is head inside any of them then destroy some computer equipment.

Damage IO Guards

You'll find Fortnite IO Guards in various locations such as the aforementioned satellite stations, so prepare for combat and take them on until you reach the target amount of damage.

Eliminate Trespassers

Fortnite Trespassers are encountered once you shoot down a saucer and they pop out of the damaged vehicle, and they're well armed so get ready to deal with them quickly.

Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons

IO weapons are Fortnite tech weapons, which can be found in chests at satellite stations, while Alien weapons can be collected by eliminating alien NPCs, and you can also use Fortnite crafting to make either of them.

Loot supply drops

Supply drops appear in most game modes, but the easiest one to loot them in is Team Rumble as lots of them come down at once and you're fighting fewer enemies for them.

Damage a Saucer with a pilot inside

For this task you need to target Fortnite UFOs that are being flown, either by NPCs or other players, so the easiest route is to head to one of the named locations highlighted in purple on the map where you'll find several of them patrolling the skies.

Open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex

Inside the buildings in each of the satellite stations or Corny Complex you'll find long IO chests, and you just need to pop one of them open.

Fortnite Week 5 legendary quests Season 7

Stage 1 of 6: Get Slone's orders from a Payphone (1)

Stage 2 of 6: Interact with a CB Radio (1)

Stage 3 of 6: Place Welcome Gifts in Holly Hatchery (2)

Stage 4 of 6: Deploy Alien Nanites (1)

Stage 5 of 6: Dance near Zyg and Choppy (1)

Stage 6 of 6: Get infected by an Alien Parasite and talk to Sunny (1)

Legendary quests go live every Wednesday and you only have seven days to complete them – which means you have until Wednesday July 14 to beat all of the Fortnite Week 5 legendary quests:

Get Slone's orders from a Payphone

This starting legendary quest is becoming standard for this season, so get to one of the Fortnite payphones and listen to Slone's message.

Interact with a CB Radio

There are a number of Fortnite CB radios dotted around Believer Beach, so tune one in to hear Mari's broadcast.

Place Welcome Gifts in Holly Hatchery

Holly Hatchery is the new name for Holly Hedges, and you have plenty of choices around the streets for where to place Fortnite welcome gifts.

Deploy Alien Nanites

Fortnite Alien Nanites can be found on top of Fortnite Abductors or in the loot rooms of the Fortnite Mothership, but if neither of those are available they also appear as random floor loot, so keep an eye out for the glowing cubes then throw one to create an alien biome.

Dance near Zyg and Choppy

You'll meet Fortnite Zyg and Choppy inside the main building of Hydro 16, east of Slurpy Swamp. As long as you don't attack them they won't become hostile, so this should give you time for a little boogie nearby.

Get infected by an Alien Parasite and talk to Sunny

You can get infected by a Fortnite alien parasite by hunting an infected animal, or visiting a location such as Hydro 16 where there are eggs ready to hatch. Once infected, head to Believer Beach and talk to Sunny to wrap up this week's legendary quests.

