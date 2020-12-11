Fortnite Week 2 quests: How to beat all of the Epic Quests in Season 5 Week 2

The Fortnite Week 2 quests have arrived, and we're starting to see what Epic have planned for these weekly tasks now, as there's a clear storyline running through which ties these sets of Fortnite quests together. This is an added bonus, as we're no longer just completing a random set of assignments, and it will be interesting to see how this is progressed in the coming weeks and what other characters get involved in the Fortnite proceedings. If you'd like some assistance with tackling these weekly tasks, then let us guide you through each of the Fortnite Week 2 quests.

Fortnite Week 2 quests Season 5

Stage 1 of 4 - Destroy mailboxes (5)

* Stage 2 of 4 - Plant the evidence in Catty Corner or Flush Factory (3)

* Stage 3 of 4 - Find clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake (3)

* Stage 4 of 4 - Destroy dog houses (3)





Stage 1 of 3 - Find car parts (3)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Deliver a vehicle from Steamy Stacks to Pleasant Park (1)

* Stage 3 of 3 - Drive through flaming rings (3)

Here's some further information to guide you through the full list of Fortnite Week 2 quests in Season 5:

Destroy mailboxes

You'll find Fortnite mailboxes in a number of named locations, so look out for those blue repositories and smash five of them up.

Plant the evidence in Catty Corner or Flush Factory

Having asked you to destroy those mailboxes, Doggo is now feeling guilty and wants you to frame Kit for the crime. Head to Catty Corner or Flush Factory and plant the Fortnite evidence to point the finger at the cat.

Find clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake

Sleuth is now on the case and thinks something is suspicious, so head to Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Lazy Lake and find the Fortnite clues to piece the puzzle together.

Destroy dog houses

It's time for Kit to have their revenge on the canines, so destroy three Fortnite dog houses to show Doggo who's boss.

Find car parts

Dummy has trashed another vehicle and scattered three Fortnite car parts across Compact Cars and Dirty Docks – one is particularly well hidden, so make sure you check out our separate guide.

Deliver a vehicle from Steamy Stacks to Pleasant Park

You should find a number of Fortnite cars in the parking lot at Steamy Stacks, so hop in one and drive along the road west, skirting around the edge of the desert and continuing over Blue Steel Bridge until your reach Pleasant Park.

Drive through flaming rings

It's time to demonstrate some stunt driving for Dummy, so get in a vehicle then drive through the three Fortnite flaming rings found near the north of the island.

