Fortnite The Shark, Rapid's Rest, and Gorgeous Gorge locations: Where to visit them all

There are so many different sights to see across the island now, and there's a watery theme running through our destinations as we look for the Fortnite The Shark, Rapid's Rest, and Gorgeous Gorge locations. You don't need to do anything special at these places to tick them off for their part in the Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges, so you can just run or even swim through them then move on with your Fortnite match in progress. We're over halfway through the season now, which means you should start thinking about working your way towards the upper end of the battle pass in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 to unlock all the items available, and there's 40,000 XP to be had if you follow our lead and visit The Shark, Rapid's Rest, and Gorgeous Gorge in Fortnite.

Fortnite The Shark, Rapid's Rest, and Gorgeous Gorge locations

By now you should know where The Shark is, as it's one of the new named locations on the map for this season. It also provides a great location for taking on Fortnite Henchmen and Agents if you need them for other challenges, so head to the northwest corner and enter the belly of the beast. The other watery Fortnite landmarks you need to visit are in the Lazy Lake area, so head there next to continue your quest.

Fortnite Rapid's Rest is situated in the river directly east of Lazy Lake, and is on the bend marked with a series of large boulders and canoes. There's a chest partly submerged in the water, along with several ammo boxes if you want to stock up while you're here. To the northwest of Lazy Lake you'll also find Fortnite Gorgeous Gorge, which contains a steep waterfall – if you swim over the top, make sure you don't go off at an angle and miss the pool beneath! A small area at the top of the falls counts as part of Gorgeous Gorge, but the main landmark location is the valley at the bottom where you'll also find several chests and ammo boxes tucked in the trees.

If you find map coordinates a more helpful way of pinpointing the places you need to visit for this challenge, then these are the spots where you'll find the Fortnite The Shark, Rapid's Rest, and Gorgeous Gorge locations:

B1 - The Shark

- The Shark E5/F5 - Rapid's Rest

- Rapid's Rest G6 - Gorgeous Gorge

