Fortnite UFOs locations - where to find them and how to fly UFOs

Fortnite UFOs are clearly one of the most eye-catching new additions to the game, as these flying vehicles have the power to tip the balance of power in any match to your favor. In keeping with the overall alien theme in Fortnite Season 7, these spacecraft can either be found hovering ominously in the sky over certain locations, or under secure protection at one of several landing sites in Fortnite. If you know what you're doing then it's reasonably simple to take control of these ships in either situation, so read on for all the information on where to find Fortnite UFOs locations, and how to pilot them once you're in the cockpit.

Fortnite UFOs locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two main ways to find Fortnite UFOs locations, and the first is to look at your map where you should see three of the named locations are purple and flickering in and out of focus. These are randomised for each match, and indicate that if you head to that location you'll see three spacecraft hovering in the sky above it.

Unfortunately you can't just glide down directly on top of Fortnite UFOs and hijack them, and if you try you'll glitch through them to potentially lose some or all of your health, which is a bad start to a match. Instead you need to shoot them down from the ground, so pick one and target your fire on it while avoiding any Energy Cannon fire coming your way until it's forced to land. Either deal with the Trespasser NPC who emerges from the craft or avoid them, then approach the ship and press the usual button to enter the vehicle.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The second method to find Fortnite UFOs locations is to find one that has already landed, by following the trail of blue smoke rising from the ground to reach the landing site. We've marked three of these sites on the map above, with Food Fighter to the southeast of Holly Hedges, Cargo Craft on the south side of Dirty Docks, and Steamy Spaceship in the southwest parking lot of Steamy Stacks. You'll encounter several NPCs protecting these Fortnite UFOs, so deal with them accordingly or sneak past to steal the ship before they spot you.

There's also a bonus Fortnite UFOs location at Lonely Lander, which is on the Camp Cod island to the southeast corner of the map. Here you'll find a spacecraft completely unguarded and tucked amongst the trees, allowing you to approach and take control of the ship at your leisure. If you want to try your hand at flying Fortnite UFOs, then this is by far the easiest place to do it.

How to fly Fortnite UFOs

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've entered one of the Fortnite UFOs, the controls are fairly similar to the previous Choppas in that you use the triggers to ascend and descend, and without pressing either you'll hover in your current position. In the bottom right corner you'll see the icons for the three different powers you can use in Fortnite UFOs, starting with the tractor beam that can be used to lift objects and players from beneath you. Then you have the Energy Cannon, which does large amounts of destruction to scenery but only 30 damage to opponents you hit, followed by boost which briefly propels you forward at speed, and can be used three times in quick succession before it needs to recharge.

On the right of the screen you'll also see the Fortnite UFOs battery charge level, which gradually depletes while flying and more so when using powers. A low battery warning will be displayed, then once you reach the battery empty stage you'll glide back down to earth. Don't worry though, because whenever you land and exit the vehicle then wait a few seconds, the battery will automatically start refilling again. Finally, the gauge in the bottom left shows you how many 'lives' the ship has left, as once its health has been completely depleted it'll crash land, kick out any occupants and be inaccessible for a few seconds while regenerating, then return to action with one fewer respawn available.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Although the Fortnite UFOs Energy Cannon only deals 30 damage to opponents, it will also blast them through the air like a Shockwave Grenade. As this weapon has a rapid fire speed, it can prove deadly once you reach the endgame as you can easily shoot down your opponents defences while trying to launch them into the Storm. This may get patched in the future, but for now if you can get to the later Storm phases with a well charged ship then a continuous salvo of Energy Cannon blasts should see you through to a Victory Royale.

