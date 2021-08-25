Fortnite target dummies locations - where to destroy target dummies with IO weapons

Fortnite target dummies can help improve your aim, especially when you destroy them with IO weapons, like pulse rifles and rail guns. In fact, you'll utterly obliterate them when you turn weapons of the Imagined Order against these somewhat flimsy enemies, but of course you need to know where to find them in Fortnite before you can do that. We've been on a recce to scope out where you need to head in advance, so there's no searching required on your part to find the Fortnite target dummies locations for this quest.

Fortnite target dummies locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've picked out four Fortnite target dummies locations around the map, which are as follows:

On the east side of Weeping Woods, just south of the group of trailers On the south side of Slurpy Swamp, directly south of where the factory stood At the shooting range inside the Corny Complex base below the main barn In the southwest corner of Risky Reels, found to the west of Corny Complex

You'll be able to identify the Fortnite target dummies by the multicolored circles drawn at the center of their chests, on what looks to be the orange outline of an alien creature. The first two marked above are not only close together, but are also near the Defiant Dish satellite station to the east of Weeping Woods – which is a good place to find the Fortnite tech weapons you need to carry out this task.

There are technically four Fortnite target dummies in the shooting range at the Corny Complex base including one lying down, but we're not sure if you can complete the whole assignment there by destroying them all. You'll also have to deal with Doctor Slone and a whole load of guards there, so it's best to have the nearby targets at Risky Reels as back up. The other positions each have two Fortnite target dummies, so if you visit a couple and take them out with IO weapons then you'll have achieved your goal.

At the time of writing, we don't believe the large collection of targets found around the Camp Cod island in the southeast corner of the map count towards this quest, as they have a different appearance and have existed as part of the scenery for a long time already.

