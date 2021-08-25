Fortnite scanners in the Alien Biome - where to deploy them

Deploying Fortnite scanners in the Alien Biome is the only way to get an early warning on the aliens' movement, according to Doctor Slone. These devices can apparently track alien bio signatures, even through their cloaking technology, though you'll have to visit several alien areas around the island in order to install them. It looks like this is all building up to an incisive strike against the invaders who have taken over Fortnite during the previous few months, so you need to be ready to play your part in the operation. To keep tabs on the extraterrestrials movement and what they're up to next, here's where to deploy Fortnite scanners in the Alien Biome locations.

Fortnite scanners in the Alien Biome locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The description of this quest is quite misleading, as if you've been following the Invasion storyline this season then you'll identify the Alien Biome as the low-gravity areas that have appeared around the Holly Hatchery point of interest. However, in the context of this challenge it seems to instead be referring to the patches of alien grass and trees found around the island.

There are seven possible Fortnite scanners in the Alien Biome locations to deploy your equipment, with each being found in a distinct purple biome area. Individually you can find them in the following places:

In the large purple clearing west of Boney Burbs near Flopper Pond In the large purple clearing south of Pleasant Park near Red Steel Bridge In the large purple clearing east of Pleasant Park near Grumpy Gravel In the large purple clearing northwest of Corny Complex near Scenic Spot In the small purple clearing southeast of Boney Burbs near The Aftermath In the small purple clearing south of Corny Complex opposite Gas N' Grub In the large purple clearing south of Steamy Stacks opposite Compact Cars

As you only need to deploy Fortnite scanners in the Alien Biome at two of those locations, you're somewhat spoilt for choice on where you decide to go for this quest. However, for sheer speed and ease the areas east and south of Pleasant Park are definitely the closest together, if you want to keep things simple.

