Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges: How to complete her assignments and unlock the SHADOW or GHOST Skye style

We've arrived in Week 7, and as it's an odd-numbered week that means it's time for a new Agent to be unveiled, bringing a fresh list of Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges with her. As has now become standard with the Agents in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, we're starting off with ten challenges now and will receive a further ten next week to complete the set. Several of Skye's tasks involve being stealthy, whether it sneaking into Spy Bases to search chests, hiding in Creepin' Cardboard, or escaping through secret passages, though we also have some standard Fortnite weapon damage and sightseeing activities to perform.

As the season rolls on it's time to start thinking about levelling up your battle pass to the maximum tier, and if you work your way through the lists here then you can pick up a hearty 40,000 XP for each task to can put a tick next to. Read on and we'll tell you all the details you need to beat the Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges, as well as showing you how to unlock the Fortnite Skye's SHADOW or GHOST style.

How to find the Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As with previous lists, you can access the Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges by opening up the Challenge Table, which is right in the middle of the Battle Pass screen. Flick between the tabs at the top and you'll find the entry for Skye's Adventure, with markers then appearing on the main console map to show you roughly where these challenges can be completed, and if you move over the icon in the bottom left of the screen you can see all the Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges in one place. Note that there will be more than one map marker displayed for certain challenges, as they take place across several locations.

Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges week 7

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Search chests at Spy Bases (7)

The five Spy Bases of The Agency, The Grotto, The Rig, The Shark, and The Yacht are clearly marked on the map, and you need to search seven chests within them – if you visit one of the nearby Fortnite phone booths first you can disguise yourself and move around the base uninterrupted, or if you visit in Team Rumble mode then no Henchman will spawn.

Deal damage to players with SMGs or Pistols (400)

Both of these weapons have a reasonably short range, so get up close and personal with your opponents to deal maximum damage. Team Rumble will let you rack up the damage quickly while keeping hold of your SMG and/or pistol if you get eliminated.

Mark an Uncommon, Rare, and Epic Item (3)

To mark an item, aim at it then tap left on the d-pad – you can do this in any mode including Solo, and you'll need to tag an uncommon (green), rare (blue), and epic (purple) item for this one.

Collect 75 of each material within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (3)

75 of a material isn't a large amount, so try to start harvesting mats as soon as you land and aim for the weak points to speed the process up. You can complete this challenge individually for wood, stone, and metal so don't feel you have to rush them all at once.

Hide in a Creepin' Cardboard at the Box Factory (1)

You'll need to head to the Fortnite Box Factory location then hop inside one of the many Creepin' Cardboard boxes there, but watch out for other sneaky players doing the same.

Consume Foraged Items at Weeping Woods or The Orchard (10)

You'll find Fortnite foraged items at various locations, but for this challenge you'll specifically need to consume mushrooms in Weeping Woods or apples at the Fortnite Orchard north of Frenzy Farm.

Visit The Shark, Rapid's Rest, and Gorgeous Gorge (3)

To take a sightseeing tour with a watery theme, pay a visit to each of the Fortnite The Shark, Rapid's Rest, and Gorgeous Gorge locations and tick them off.

Escape a Vault using a Secret Passage (1)

You'll find Fortnite vaults inside each of the five Spy Bases, and to open them you'll first need to eliminate the Boss then steal the keycard they drop. Equipping this key card will then trace out a line leading to the vault, and once you've used it to get inside you just need to hop in the portapotty to ride one of the Fortnite secret passages out of there.

Visit Skye's coastal campsites (3)

There are a total of five Fortnite Skye's Coastal Campsites locations around the edges of the island, and although you only need to visit three of them we've got all of their details so you have a choice of where to go.

Pull a player or Henchman with a Harpoon Gun (1)

Harpoon guns can be found as random loot, and often spawn from the fishing rod barrels near angling spots when you interact with them. It's easiest to pull one of the Fortnite Henchmen and Agents by shooting them with the harpoon gun when you have it, as their movement is more predictable than other players.

How to unlock the Fortnite Skye SHADOW or GHOST style

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The options for the Fortnite Skye SHADOW or GHOST style can be found by looking under the Agents menu from the Battle Pass area, then selecting the fourth entry for Skye. To access this style option you'll first need to complete three tasks:

Buy the Battle Pass

Reach Battle Pass Level 80

Complete 18 Skye Challenges

After you've done those three tasks, Skye's final SHADOW missions and final GHOST mission will become available. As before with the other agents, you'll need to align yourself to one of these factions so you can complete their mission, which will then add either the SHADOW or GHOST style to your locker – you can't take back this choice once you finish the mission, so think carefully before you commit.

