Fortnite Skye's Coastal Campsites locations: Where to visit all of the coastal campsites

Week 7 of the season is here, which means it's time to move on to a new Agent, and one of their assignments is to visit Fortnite Skye's Coastal Campsites. We should all be aware by now that there are plenty of campfires and tents scattered around the island, but you'll know you've arrived at one of the correct locations for this entry in the Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges as in addition to the fire and tent you'll find a hammock, bean bag, stuffed caterpillar toy, telescope, and Skye's backpack. Although Fortnite players only need to visit three of these sites in total, we've found five different Fortnite Skye's Coastal Campsites locations, which we present here to give you options for where you can go to complete this challenge.

Fortnite Skye's Coastal Campsites locations

On the map above we've marked five Fortnite Skye's coastal campsites locations which can be visited to work towards this challenge. Unsurprisingly, you'll find these coastal campsites near the edges of the island, and as a hammock features in all of them you should look for groups of trees in the respective areas. Using grid references and nearby Fortnite landmarks for reference, this is where you can find all of the Fortnite Skye's coastal campsites:

A3 : Northwest of Sweaty Sands, just northwest of Fort Crumpet

: Northwest of Sweaty Sands, just northwest of Fort Crumpet D1 : North of Pleasant Park, just north of Homely Hills

: North of Pleasant Park, just north of Homely Hills H3 : Southwest of Steamy Stacks, on a small beach

: Southwest of Steamy Stacks, on a small beach H7 : East of the mountains, just east of Shipwreck Cove

: East of the mountains, just east of Shipwreck Cove D8: Southwest of Misty Meadows, just south of Pipeman

