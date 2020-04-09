How to fly a Choppa under Purple, Red, and Blue Steel Bridge in Fortnite

It's been a while since we had a vehicle-specific task to complete, but here we are and this time we need to fly a Choppa under Purple, Red, and Blue Steel Bridge in Fortnite. This assignment forms part of the Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges for Week 8, and to complete it you better have a steady hand at the controls of your helicopter. Anyone who's completed the GTA 5 Under the Bridge locations will be familiar with this exercise, though thankfully in Fortnite the clearance under the river crossings is pretty generous to pass through. If you're ready to fly a Choppa under Purple, Red, and Blue Steel Bridge in Fortnite, we'll show you where to find a flying machine and the locations you need to ride it to.

Fortnite Deadpool challenges | Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges | Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges | Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges | Fortnite Maya's challenges | Fortnite steal security plans and deliver them to SHADOW or GHOST | Fortnite destroy GHOST or SHADOW dropboxes | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite vaults | Fortnite phone booths | Fortnite secret passages | Fortnite SHADOW safe houses | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite Fly a Choppa under Purple, Red, and Blue Steel Bridge locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the map here we've marked all the helipads where you'll find Fortnite helicopters, as well as the locations of the Purple, Red, and Blue Steel Bridges. There's plenty of places to get a Choppa from, but you might as well try and grab one near the bridges to speed the process up if you can. We recommend visiting the helipad at either SHADOW Safe House Alpha in Pleasant Park (D3) or SHADOW Safe House Charlie in (F2), then flying under the bridges from north to south in the order of Blue, Red, then Purple. Blue and Red are pretty easy to navigate, but if you're approaching Purple Steel Bridge from the north then watch out for the trees in Weeping Woods and don't descent too early. If grid references help you find any of these locations to fly a Choppa under Purple, Red, and Blue Steel Bridge in Fortnite, then here's that information:

Helipad Locations:

E4 - The Agency

- The Agency H5 - The Grotto

- The Grotto B7 - The Rig

- The Rig B1 - The Shark

- The Shark H1 - The Yacht

- The Yacht D3 - SHADOW Safe House Alpha

- SHADOW Safe House Alpha G4 - SHADOW Safe House Beta

- SHADOW Safe House Beta F2 - SHADOW Safe House Charlie

- SHADOW Safe House Charlie E7 - SHADOW Safe House Delta

- SHADOW Safe House Delta B4 - SHADOW Safe House Echo

- SHADOW Safe House Echo G7 - Weather Station





- Weather Station Bridge Locations:

C6 - Purple Steel Bridge

- Purple Steel Bridge D3 - Red Steel Bridge

- Red Steel Bridge E2 - Blue Steel Bridge

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack