Fortnite Guardian Towers locations - where to use a launcher from Guardian Towers

Fortnite Guardian Towers were one of the new additions to the island this season, and although the huge edifice of The Spire in the middle of the map is hard to miss, you may be less familiar with these smaller structures. There are six of them altogether, and you need to launch yourself from the top of three towers to complete an entry in the Fortnite Week 8 quests. This isn't difficult when you know where to find them, but watch out for the Spire Guardians who protect these columns as they'll end your Fortnite match early if you engage with them while unprepared. Follow our lead and we'll reveal all of the Fortnite Guardian Towers locations, and explain how to use launchers found there.

Fortnite Guardian Towers locations

There are a total of six Fortnite Guardian Towers locations around the island, and each is named after the individual Spire Guardian you'll find patrolling in that area. We've marked them on the map above, and here's where they all are:

Guardian of the Bay - on the coast east of Sweaty Sands

- on the coast east of Sweaty Sands Guardian of the Sea - on the hill northeast of Pleasant Park

- on the hill northeast of Pleasant Park Guardian of the Fields - by the river northeast of Colossal Crops

- by the river northeast of Colossal Crops Guardian of the Woods - on the west side of Weeping Woods

- on the west side of Weeping Woods Guardian of the Lake - on the small island north of Misty Meadows

- on the small island north of Misty Meadows Guardian of the Mountains - on the hill north of Retail Row

How to use launcher from Fortnite Guardian Towers

On top of each of the Fortnite Guardian Towers you'll find a launcher, which looks like a set of stone 'ribs' with a glowing tile in the middle. These are all aimed towards The Spire in the middle of the island, and when you pass through this portal you'll be launched through the air towards this central target.

If you defeat one of the Spire Guardian NPCs found at the Fortnite Guardian Towers, they'll drop an orb you can pick up and carry. Take this to The Spire and place it in one of the glowing receptacles there to receive the Mythic Spire Jump Boots item, which allows you to take three jumps of increasing height and open your glider on the third leap. Using the launcher at the top of the tower can help you transport the orb to The Spire a lot quicker, which is handy as you can't fire a weapon while carrying it.

