Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB locations - reach top speed, drive through the Storm, and complete Ferrari 296 GTB Time Trials

The Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB is the fastest vehicle on four wheels in the game, and if you want to reach top speed in a Ferrari 296 GTB, drive a Ferrari 296 GTB through the Storm, or complete Ferrari 296 GTB Time Trials for the Fortnite Week 7 quests then you need to get yourself in the driver's seat. This sporty entry in the Fortnite cars is somewhat rarer than the standard coupes and pickups you tend to see parked all over the island, which means you're going to need to look a bit harder in Fortnite to find this speedy ride, and that's why we're here to help. We've got plenty of Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB locations to show you, along with details on how to reach top speed in a Ferrari 296 GTB, drive a Ferrari 296 GTB through the Storm, and complete Ferrari 296 GTB Time Trials.

Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked plenty of Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB locations on the map above – please note that this is not intended to be an exhaustive list, but rather a suggestion of places to visit if you haven't come across one during regular gameplay. You should also be aware that vehicles tend to spawn at random, so you may find a Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB in a particular spot during one match then return in a different one and it's not there. It seems that Lazy Lake is the best bet for this vehicle, though there's usually at least one in Believer Beach.

How to reach top speed in a Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To reach top speed in a Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB you need to find a nice straight section of road, then hold down the throttle until the speedometer in the bottom right corner stops increasing, and using the boost for extra acceleration if needed. If you equip Fortnite off-road tires to your vehicle first, you can also achieve high speeds away from the roads, which could be useful depending on the area you're in. We're not sure what the exact Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB top speed is, and you don't actually need to hit the maximum to complete this quest – we unlocked it in the high 90s but you can easily boost to 110+ on a straight run – so just keep accelerating until you see the notification and you'll know you're done.

How to drive a Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB through the Storm

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To drive a Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB through the Storm, all you need to do is find the appropriate vehicle then wait until the circle closes in. You don't have to be in the Storm for long, so you can just quickly dip into it while driving your Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB then race back out again before you lose too much HP.

How to complete Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB Time Trials

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of three Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB time trials available, with one at Lazy Lake and the other two along the road connecting Holly Hedges to Slurpy Swamp. There's plenty of possible Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB locations in Lazy Lake, and often you'll find one in the workshop just west of Holly Hatchery, so there should be a nearby vehicle to get you started.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Look for the Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB time trials marker, which is an arrow with a stopwatch and tire underneath it. Once you drive through this in the correct vehicle, the rest of the markers will spawn for you to drive through while countdown timers appear over them. If you're planning on using a lot of boost then you should make sure you have a decent amount of fuel before you start, visiting a nearby gas station to fill up if needed, though the time limit is reasonably generous if you drive fast so boost isn't essential.

