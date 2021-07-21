Fortnite wooden hatchery locations - how to construct a wooden hatchery, and where

A Fortnite wooden hatchery looks like a crib or manger type structure for an alien baby, though quite why you need to construct a wooden hatchery instead of the extraterrestrials doing it isn't clear. What we do know is that for this legendary part of the Fortnite Week 7 quests, you need to find a suitable shack to house one of these cots then get to work constructing it. There aren't many places in Fortnite where you can do this, and from the outside it's not always obvious if a particular shack you've found can be used, so to help you out we've got all of the Fortnite wooden hatchery locations.

Fortnite wooden hatchery locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've identified three Fortnite wooden hatchery locations around the island, which are all hidden within the small shack buildings we've tagged on the map above. Once inside, interact with the blue outline of the crib-like structure to construct a wooden hatchery – you may need some wood mats to do this, so if you have any issues then chop down a nearby tree to stock up. If you'd like more information, we have specifics on the Fortnite wooden hatchery locations below.

Fortnite wooden hatchery location 1

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first Fortnite wooden hatchery location sits in the shack just south of Unremarkable Shack, on the small north coast island to the west of Craggy Cliffs.

Fortnite wooden hatchery location 2

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The second Fortnite wooden hatchery location can be found in the shack directly south from the Slurpy Swamp factory, on the small island at the south coast.

Fortnite wooden hatchery location 3

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The third Fortnite wooden hatchery location is in the shack to the east of Mount H7, directly southeast from Base Camp Hotel on the same mountain range.

