Fortnite records locations - where to collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs

Fortnite records are the target of this collectible hunt, so if you want to spin some tunes then you'll need to collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs. Over time you've probably unlocked new menu music tracks that appear as vinyl in your locker, but for this legendary part of the Fortnite Week 7 quests it's the physical discs themselves you need to track down. You'll know you've found what you're looking for in Fortnite when you see a plastic crate full of platters, complete with the usual blue glow of notable items, so if you're ready to build your music library then these are all of the Fortnite records locations from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs.

Fortnite records locations from Pleasant Park

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've managed to spot five Fortnite records locations from Pleasant Park, and as you only need two of them to complete this quest that gives you lots of options for how you wrap things up. You'll find them in the following places:

Inside the middle house on the west side, near the front door Inside the northwest house, by the cabinet in the living room Inside the middle house on the north side, at the bottom of the stairs Inside the northeast house, next to the television Inside the southernmost house, next to the front door

Fortnite records locations from Craggy Cliffs

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the other hand, we could only see a grand total of two Fortnite records locations from Craggy Cliffs, which means you'll have to grab both of them to tick the quest off here. You can collect them in these areas:

Inside the west ramshackle house, in the kitchen neat the table Inside the middle ship garage, behind a boat on a trailer

