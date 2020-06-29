Fortnite Challenges: How to complete all of the weekly challenges in Fortnite

We should all know the drill by now when it comes to the weekly Fortnite challenges, as we've been facing them in various forms for over 10 seasons now. In the past some or all of them have been locked behind the Battle Pass for the season in progress, but the good news is that the Fortnite challenges are now available for all players to take on – so those XP bonuses will help you rack up the free rewards in Fortnite and bulk out your locker even if you haven't spent any V-Bucks on it this season.

To complete the weekly Fortnite challenges there are often hidden items to find, as well as specific tasks to complete which may not seem straightforward at first. Don't worry though, as we're here working our way through the Fortnite challenges every week to bring you tips for getting through them fast, as well as additional guides for any tasks that require further explanation.

Fortnite Week 1 challenges

The Fortnite Week 1 challenges introduced us to some of the new areas around the island, such as Rickety Rig, as well as fresh mechanics including dealing damage within 10 seconds of landing from the Whirlpool at Fortnite Hydro 16. There's also a process to follow if you want to defeat a squad of Henchmen to enter the Fortnite Catty Corner vault, as well as a trio of Fortnite gnomes in Homely Hills to track down.

Fortnite Week 2 challenges

For the Fortnite Week 2 challenges we're taking in some more new locations, including whizzing around all the Ziplines attached to The Authority in the centre of the map and headshotting Henchmen patrolling around The Fortilla. The main collectible items for this week are Fortnite Deadpool floaties, which are scattered around The Yacht found on the north coast, as well as foraged items such as apples and cabbage within the Fortnite Orchard area.

We'll continue to update this guide each week during the season, as new sets of Fortnite challenges become available to take on.

