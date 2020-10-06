Fortnite Week 7 challenges: How to finish all of the weekly tasks in Season 4 Week 7

The Fortnite Week 7 challenges are here, and there are some tricky assignments lined up to keep even seasoned players on their toes. Of course, there are several regular Fortnite challenges included such as searching chests and getting eliminations which we know all about, but you'll also need to find a secret Iron Man base and break into Doctor Doom's high security lock up. If you could benefit from a booster to get you through these tasks in Fortnite, then we'll explain how to sweep The Authority for cobwebs, race one of the Fortnite cars from Sweaty Sands to Misty Meadows, and do everything else included in the list of Fortnite Week 7 challenges.

Fortnite Awakening challenges | Fortnite Wolverine challenges | Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites | Fortnite Sentinel Graveyard | Fortnite Ant Manor | Fortnite Colored Steel Bridges | Fortnite Panther's Prowl | Fortnite Mjolnir | Fortnite Bifrost marks | Fortnite Jennifer Walters' office | Fortnite Sapling Groot | Fortnite Wolverine claw marks | Fortnite Wolverine's trophy | Fortnite Trask Transport Truck | Defeat Wolverine in Fortnite

Fortnite Week 7 challenges Season 4

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Search Chests at Catty Corner (7)

Eliminations at Craggy Cliffs (3)

Enter the Vault in Doom's Domain (1)

Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority (3)

Discover Tony Stark's Hidden Lake House laboratory (1)

Drive a car from Sweaty Sands to Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out (1)

Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Storm's Whirlwind Blast [Rec: 4 Players] (1,000)

Here's everything you should know about completing the full set of seven Fortnite Week 7 challenges in Season 4:

Search Chests at Catty Corner (7)

There aren't a huge number of chests available in Catty Corner, but as well as the main building make sure you don't overlook the surrounding shipping containers, behind the control panel in the caravan, and there are several more in the gas station building opposite.

Eliminations at Craggy Cliffs (3)

Craggy Cliffs is an outlying named location right on the north coast, so you may struggle find other players to eliminate here. If that's the case, hit up Team Rumble mode until the circle closes around this area.

Enter the Vault in Doom's Domain (1)

To enter the Vault in Doom's Domain in Fortnite, you first need to defeat Doctor Doom in his lair at the north end of this named location, then grab the keycard he drops. Take this into the base at the south end under the soccer pitch, then use it to open the Vault and get inside. If you don't fancy your chances of doing this, you can always swing by the Vault later in a match to see if another player has already opened it, and if so simply sprint inside to complete this challenge.

Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority (3)

The Authority at the centre of the island has seen better days, and is now falling into disrepair. This lack of care has led to Cobwebs forming all around the building, mainly in the corners of rooms, so pickaxe or shoot three of them to clean up this task.

Discover Tony Stark's Hidden Lake House laboratory (1)

To find the Fortnite Tony Stark's Hidden Lake House laboratory you'll need to head to the northeast of the large lake near Stark Industries, then go underneath the Lake House there to access it.

Drive a car from Sweaty Sands to Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out (1)

There's a gas station at the west end of Sweaty Sands where you'll usually find several vehicles, including a Fortnite Whiplash which is fast so a good choice here. Use the nearby Fortnite gas pumps to fuel up before setting off, then your best route is to follow the road south past Holly Hedges, between Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp, then south followed by east to Misty Meadows.

Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Storm's Whirlwind Blast [Rec: 4 Players] (1,000)

Much like the Fortnite Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave from the previous week's challenges, you have a chance to collect Storm's Whirlwind Blast from shooting down Stark Industries Supply Drones at Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites, but it's much easier to acquire in the Marvel Standoff LTM. If you don't randomly receive her power at the beginning of the battle, look among the power ups that spawn on your map for a lightning bolt icon, as this will give you Storm's Whirlwind Blast ability. Trigger it when an opponent is close, then attack them after they're knocked back to deal damage.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | How to link Fortnite and Twitch accounts | Fortnite Starter Pack