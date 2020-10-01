Fortnite Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave: How to find and use his superhero power

The Fortnite Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave is one of the latest superhero powers to be added, continuing the general Marvel theme that's impossible to overlook if you've taken part in the battle royale at all this season. You'll need to use this ability for one of the Fortnite Week 6 challenges, tasking you to deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave, but of course you'll need to know how to find this power before you can use it in Fortnite. We've already tracked it down, so follow our lead and we'll explain how to find and use Fortnite Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave.

How to find Fortnite Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's possible that Fortnite Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave can be collected by shooting down Stark Industries Supply Drones at Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites, as that is the route you can obtain other superhero powers, however this hasn't been confirmed and even if true would rely heavily on luck. A much better bet is to play the Marvel Standoff LTM, then look out for the Black Panther's Kinetic Armor drop once power ups begin spawning in the area. You can spot it either by the blue/green beam projecting up from its location, or by looking for the above Black Panther icon on your map.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've found and picked up Black Panther's Kinetic Armor, you're ready to start using its power to work through the challenge at hand. Get close to an opponent then hit the appropriate button indicated at the bottom of the screen to trigger the Fortnite Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave power, which takes about three seconds before launching then a further seven seconds to recharge before you can use it again. Watch for an opponent getting knocked back by the blast, then target them with your primary attack to deal damage and work towards that 1,000 total.

