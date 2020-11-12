Fortnite Pro fishing rod: How to get the best fishing rod on the island

The Fortnite Pro fishing rod can prove to be an elusive item, and depending on how much time you've spend angling in the game you might not have even realised a rare version of the fishing rod exists. Trust us though, it's out there and by using one you can not only catch bigger and rarer fish, but you'll also need it if you want to get through one of the Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 2 challenges. With its Peely bait hook the Fortnite Pro fishing rod certainly looks the part, and although it's very much down to luck if you find one in Fortnite, there is also a method that will guarantee you can add it to your inventory. If you need to get hold of this advanced equipment, then here's what you need to know about how to find a Fortnite Pro fishing rod.

How to get a Fortnite Pro fishing rod

The first way to get a Fortnite Pro fishing rod is simply to find one around the island, as they appear both as random loot and occasionally from searching fishing rod barrels. You'll know it's a Fortnite Pro fishing rod from a distance due to the blue glow confirming its rare status, so go and grab it quickly.

Of course, you don't want to just rely on chance to get a Fortnite Pro fishing rod, so you can also make one yourself! You'll need to grab a common fishing rod, which can be found pretty much anywhere around buildings near water, then take it to one of the many Fortnite weapon upgrade benches found on the island. You'll also need 100 each of wood, stone, and metal to pay for this upgrade, after which you'll have a shiny new Fortnite Pro fishing rod in your inventory, ready to reel in a big catch.

