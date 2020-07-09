Fortnite Week 4 challenges: How to finish all of the weekly milestones

The Fortnite Week 4 challenges are here, taking us further into the season with another list of tasks to tick off as we visit areas of the island we may not have been to before. As always, these fit into the overarching set of regular Fortnite challenges that update on a weekly basis, though for this season we're not dealing with various secret agents and instead have a more focused collection of seven assignments to beat. If you want some advice for how to do any of these things in Fortnite, then we've got details on how to finish in the top 25, harvest metal from Rickety Rig, and everything else in the Fortnite Week 4 challenges.

Fortnite Week 4 challenges

Search Chests at Salty Springs (7)

Eliminations at Holly Hedges (3)

Collect Floating Rings at Pleasant Park (4)

Complete a lap at Motorboat Mayhem (1)

Land at Frenzy Farm and finish Top 25 (1)

Collect Metal from Rickety Rig (200)

Dance on camera for 10s at Sweaty Sands (10)

Here's everything you need to know about completing all seven of these Fortnite Week 4 challenges:

Search Chests at Salty Springs (7)

Salty Springs towards the northwest doesn't feel quite so big these days, but there are still five decent houses to search for chests so check through them all.

Eliminations at Holly Hedges (3)

You might not see that many other players at Holly Hedges, as it's fairly isolated at the moment, so if you're having problems getting these eliminations then play Team Rumble mode until the circle forms around this area.

Collect Floating Rings at Pleasant Park (4)

There are four Fortnite Floating Rings at Pleasant Park to grab for this one, following the Zipline route around the outside of the town, and our separate guide has their exact locations.

Land at Frenzy Farm and finish Top 25 (1)

In most matches you can hide yourself away inside buildings, cornfields, bushes etc to outlast your opponents, so if you're not a regular top 25 finisher then land at Frenzy Farm then try that. If you're struggling, drop into a Squads match (on your own or with others) as you'll be pretty much top 25 as soon as you land.

Collect Metal from Rickety Rig (200)

Rickety Rig is a relatively new named location in the southwest corner of the map, and alongside the buildings themselves there are plenty of cranes and shipping containers to provide a source of metal, so get harvesting.

Dance on camera for 10s at Sweaty Sands (10)

You'll find the Fortnite Sweaty Sands camera on the pier, so head there then locate the dance floor and drop your best emote for the video.

Search Ammo Boxes at Steamy Stacks (7)

There are plenty of buildings to work your way through in Steamy Stacks at the northeast corner of the map, so pay particular attention to the corners and under stairs as you seek out the ammo boxes.

