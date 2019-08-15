Fortnite Rifts: Where to find every Fortnite Rift location in Season 10

Fortnite rifts have been part of the game since first arriving during Season 5, offering players a shortcut back to skydiving and gliding so they can escape from nearby enemies or get an edge on the approaching storm. Although their importance to Fortnite players has wavered somewhat and they're not as widespread as they once were across the Fortnite map, they can still be found in certain places. Knowing these locations is particularly handy for those trying to complete the Fortnite Worlds Collide challenges, as you need to use Fortnite rifts a number of times to tick off all the requirements.

Fortnite rifts have seen several changes during their time, with the Rift-To-Go item allowing players to create a portable rift on the fly, as well as the additional of infinite rifts that are also known as "permarifts". These permarifts aren't removed from the match once they've been activated, so they can essentially be used as many times as you like for the entire game. We've update the Fortnite rift locations map further down this guide, to show where you can find both types of rift in Fortnite Season 10.

How to use the Fortnite Rifts

The Fortnite rifts basically act as mini portals, or map-controlled jump pad, as you'll fall from the sky into the same area as the portal was found, providing a quick escape route if an enemy squad has you pinned.

It was originally thought that the rifts might be able to transport you to different areas of the map - which would be especially handy now that the storm moves as well as shrinks in the later stages of a match - but it seems Epic is using these rifts as a kind of reset for players, rather than an actual portal.

Interestingly, you can actually hear when another player has used a portal - and thus they can hear you - and it's this terrifying kind of ripping noise that can be heard from quite a way away, letting you know that someone has taken to the skies and can probably see you legging it towards the storm circle right now.

Where are the Fortnite Rift locations?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At first it may seem like the Fortnite rifts pop up at random across the map, however there are fixed locations where you can find them but their spawning is not guaranteed in every match. Pop along to the areas listed below for the best chance of accessing a rift - though bear in mind that if it didn't spawn in the current match or another player has already used the rift then it may not be there for you.

C10 - An infinite rift on the icy southwestern island, under the shack

C6 - By the Easter Island head north of the frozen lake

D3 - By the Durrr Burger head east of Pleasant Park

E4 - An infinite rift in the middle of Loot Lake

I7 - Near the corner of the road northwest of Paradise Palms

