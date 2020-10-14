Fortnite Week 8 challenges: How to complete all of the weekly missions in Season 4 Week 8

The Fortnite Week 8 challenges are a mixed bag, featuring both familiar assignments and the types of tasks we haven't seen in a long while. Naturally there are still the chest searching and elimination-based Fortnite challenges that we're used to, however you'll also need to do plenty of travelling around the island and take down a lot of NPC enemies along the way. If you're seeking out some assistance for ticking off your weekly checklist in Fortnite, then we've got the lowdown on driving through a rift, headshotting henchmen and robots, and everything else you need to know about the Fortnite Week 8 challenges.

Fortnite Week 8 challenges Season 4

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Search Chests at Sweaty Sands (7)

Eliminations at Stark Industries (5)

Drive a car or truck through a rift (1)

Eliminate opponents while jumping or falling (5)

Headshot Doom Henchmen or Stark Robots (35)

Visit different Named Locations in a single match (5)

Deal damage to opponents with Assault Rifles or Sniper Rifles [Rec: 4 Players] (15,000)

Here's all the details needed to guide you through ticking off the full list of seven Fortnite Week 8 challenges in Season 4:

Search Chests at Sweaty Sands (7)

There are a decent number of chests around in Sweaty Sands, and if you start at the top of the tall hotel then work your way down you'll encounter plenty on the way. Don't overlook the trailer park in the southwest corner of the area, as several more chests can be found there too.

Eliminations at Stark Industries (5)

You can't miss the Stark Industries location towards the northeast of the island, and you'll often find players dropping here to take on Stark Robots or Iron Man himself. If you're not getting enough eliminations, try Team Rumble mode until the circle closes around this area to guarantee opponents to fight.

Drive a car or truck through a rift (1)

The Fortnite rifts have reappeared on the island after a long absence, and are clustered around the various new locations that have teleported in from the Marvel universe. Grab one of the Fortnite cars or trucks then head to your nearest rift and drive through – the quickest route is probably to grab a vehicle from Stark Industries then drive off the southwest edge of the raised section where several rifts sit below.

Eliminate opponents while jumping or falling (5)

Repeatedly hitting the jump button while facing off with an opponent is the easiest way to take on this challenge, though you could try bouncing on a crash mat. Team Rumble will also help, as there will be plenty of other players around and every time you're eliminated you respawn ready for another go.

Headshot Doom Henchmen or Stark Robots (35)

Doom Henchmen are found patrolling around Doom's Domain, while you'll meet Stark Robots at Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites or Stark Industries. The damage number will appear gold when you land a headshot, and you can hit several of them before the NPC is downed – followed by more once they're prone until they're eliminated.

Visit different Named Locations in a single match (5)

There are currently a total of 17 Named Locations on the map, and you need to go to five different ones in the same match. For reference, all the locations are:

The Authority

Catty Corner

Coral Castle

Craggy Cliffs

Dirty Docks

Doom's Domain

The Fortilla

Holly Hedges

Lazy Lake

Misty Meadows

Retail Row

Salty Springs

Slurpy Swamp

Stark Industries

Steamy Stacks

Sweaty Sands

Weeping Woods

Using a car or even one of the Fortnite helicopters will allow you move between areas quickly, and if you attempt this in Team Rumble then you can continue collecting Named Locations even if you're eliminated as you'll respawn.

Deal damage to opponents with Assault Rifles or Sniper Rifles [Rec: 4 Players] (15,000)

Dealing damage with these weapons isn't difficult, but reaching that high total is going to take some time. Damage dealt by players in your squad also counts, and once again Team Rumble offers the best opportunity to rack up damage totals while retaining your weapons if you're eliminated.

