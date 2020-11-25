Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 4 challenges: How to finish all of the weekly tasks in Season 4 Week 14

The Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 4 challenges are here, giving us one final set of team assignments to tackle before Galactus arrives and signals the end of the current season. As with previous lists, these additional Fortnite challenges can all be cleared by yourself, but as some of the totals you're aiming for are quite high it definitely won't hurt to get outside help – either by organising a squad with friends or just finding some automatched buddies in one of the team modes. You'll see that these extra tasks have mainly been split into three tiers of ascending difficulty, and you should jump into Fortnite as soon as possible to take them on as there's less than a week remaining to complete everything. When you're all set to go, here's everything you need to know for the Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 4 challenges.

Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 4 challenges Season 4 Week 14

Stage 1 of 3 - Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (1,000)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (2,500)

* Stage 3 of 3 - Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (10,000)





Stage 1 of 3 - Hit opponents with Boogie Bombs or Shockwave Grenades (1)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Hit opponents with Boogie Bombs or Shockwave Grenades (9)

* Stage 3 of 3 - Hit multiple opponents with Boogie Bombs and Shockwave Grenades (15)





Stage 1 of 3 - Fish for items from a motorboat (1)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Fish for items from a motorboat and a Choppa in a single match (1)

* Stage 3 of 3 - Fish for items from a motorboat, a Choppa, and a pickup truck bed in a single match (1)





Stage 1 of 3 - Maintain full shield and health for 2 minutes in a single match (1)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Maintain full shield and health for 4 minutes in a single match (1)

* Stage 3 of 3 - Maintain full shield and health for 8 minutes in a single match (1)





Deliver a Semi Truck from outside Upstate New York to Stark Industries (1)





Here's some further information to guide you through the full list of Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 4 challenges in Season 4 Week 14:

Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents

We all know how this sort of challenge works by now, and although the targets are quite high it shouldn't take too long to reach them. Find a decent assault rifle in a Team Rumble match and you'll be on your way, even more so if your teammates do the same.

Hit opponents with Boogie Bombs or Shockwave Grenades

Hit multiple opponents with Boogie Bombs and Shockwave Grenades

You'll generally find Boogie Bombs and Shockwave Grenades in chests or as floor loot, so keep an eye out for them. It's not completely clear if "multiple opponents" in the final stage means 'several at a time' or 'several in the same match', but if you're attempting this in Team Rumble you're much more likely to encounter groups of opponents which will help you rack up the numbers you need for all three stages.

Fish for items from a motorboat

Fish for items from a motorboat and a Choppa in a single match

Fish for items from a motorboat, a Choppa, and a pickup truck bed in a single match

After grabbing yourself a fishing rod from one of the many barrels around the edge of water areas, get into one of the Fortnite motorboats, Fortnite helicopters, or pickup trucks as required then cast your rod into the water. As you only need to fish for an item rather than an actual fish you don't need to find a fishing spot, though that will speed things up slightly. Also remember that the motorboat, Choppa, or truck doesn't need to be moving, so you can stop/land then follow the switch seat prompt to get in a position where you can cast into water, and complete this challenge on your own.

Maintain full shield and health for 2 minutes in a single match

Maintain full shield and health for 4 minutes in a single match

Maintain full shield and health for 8 minutes in a single match

The easiest way to achieve this is to grab some shields to reach the full level, then find somewhere out of sight to hide until the appropriate amount of time has passed. If you can get to a Choppa, you can also fly high into the sky and wait up there, where hopefully you won't be bothered by other players as you run down the clock.

Deliver a Semi Truck from outside Upstate New York to Stark Industries

This challenge can be a little bit tricky, as you need to find a Semi Truck outside of Fortnite Upstate New York (the darker circle encompassing the area north of Stark Industries), then drive it up one of the few vehicle accessible points where the ground is level to actually reach Stark Industries. Handily, on the northwest edge of Upstate New York leading to Doom's Domain is Blue Steel Bridge, which usually has a Semi Truck parked on it, and there's another bridge on the southeast edge leading to Dirty Docks where another can often be found, so delivering one of those should be your best option.

