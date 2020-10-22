Fortnite Week 9 challenges: How to finish all of the weekly checklist in Season 4 Week 9

The Fortnite Week 9 challenges have arrived, after some confusion over which leaked tasks were the correct ones, but now we have the definitive list. Naturally, the usual chores of searching chests and getting eliminations in specific locations are still there, but these Fortnite challenges also send us off to find polar opposite locations to dance at, as well as providing a fresh set of hovering orbs to collect. If you're seeing assistance on how best to tackle these assignments in Fortnite, then here's what you need to know about the highest and lowest points on the map, how to land at Sharky Shell, and all of the other Fortnite Week 9 challenges.

Fortnite Week 9 challenges Season 4

Search Chests at Holly Hedges (7)

Eliminations at Slurpy Swamp (3)

Collect Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks (5)

Dance at the highest spot and the lowest spot on the map (2)

Land at Sharky Shell and finish Top 25 (2)

Knock back opponents with Shockwave Grenades (3)

Heal teammates with a Bandage Bazooka (400)

Here's everything you need to know to work your way through the full list of seven Fortnite Week 9 challenges in Season 4:

Search Chests at Holly Hedges (7)

Holly Hedges is over on the west side of the island, and between the central nursery and the array of surrounding houses there's a plentiful supply of chests.

Eliminations at Slurpy Swamp (3)

Slurpy Swamp to the south west is a decent area to head to, especially with all that delicious blue Slurp around to boost your shields, but if you're finding it difficult to get eliminations here then try Team Rumble mode until the circle closes in this area. Currently, eliminations as a Shadow in Fortnitemares mode also count towards this.

Collect Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks (5)

After a false start last season the Fortnite Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks are back, and we've got all five locations in our separate guide.

Dance at the highest spot and the lowest spot on the map (2)

If you're ready to get high (and low) then we've got details on where to find the Fortnite highest and lowest spot so you can dance there.

Land at Sharky Shell and finish Top 25 (2)

Sharky Shell is the remains of the old Shark hideout in the northwest corner of the map, just to the north of Coral Castle. You'll need to land there then finish in the top 25 twice, a process you can significantly speed up by playing in Squads mode even if you're on your own.

Knock back opponents with Shockwave Grenades (3)

Shockwave Grenades can be found in chests or as floor loot, so keep an eye out for those purple/blue orbs. You need to throw them close enough to an opponent to knock them back, and repeat this three times. NPCs such as Doom Henchmen or Stark Robots also count towards this, if that makes things easier.

Heal teammates with a Bandage Bazooka (400)

This can be a tricky challenge, as you first need to find a Bandage Bazooka, and then be close enough to teammates with less than 100 health to heal them. Team Rumble is the best way to tackle this, as once you find a Bandage Bazooka you'll keep it for the rest of the match no matter how many times you're eliminated, and there are plenty of teammates around to fire bandages at.

