Fortnite Fortnitemares challenges 2020: How to complete them and earn Fortnitemares rewards

As Halloween rolls around again, it's time for another set of Fortnite Fortnitemares challenges as we explore the spooky side of the battle royale. This also means there will be fresh Fortnite Fortnitemares rewards available to earn, so you can deck out your locker with some scary new looks. The Fortnitemares event has brought a lot of big changes to Fortnite, which means it's not obvious how to finish these assignments, and that's why we're here to help. If you want to know how to complete any of the Fortnite Fortnitemares challenges in 2020 or find out what rewards you'll receive, then read on.

Fortnite Fortnitemares Rewards 2020

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a number of Fortnite Fortnitemares rewards you can earn by completing the 2020 challenges, which we'll list alongside them below. Kicking things off is the Midas' Shadow wrap, which is animated and replicates the eerie gloom you experience when you enter the Shadow world. Still to come as prizes for the remaining challenges we have the Smash O'-Lantern pickaxe, Bobo back bling, and much more.

Fortnite Fortnitemares Challenges 2020

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Become a Shadow (3)

Travel 100 meters on a Witch Broom (100)

Eat Candy (25)

unlocks on October 24

unlocks on October 24

unlocks on October 24

unlocks on October 27

unlocks on October 27

unlocks on October 27

To get things started with the Fortnite Fortnitemares challenges we have three initial tasks available, with the remaining six unlocking over the next week. Read on for details of how to complete each of these individual assignments, as well as the Fortnite Fortnitemares rewards you'll collect for beating them.

Become a Shadow (3)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnitemares reward: 40,000 Season XP

When you get eliminated in Fortnitemares mode, it's no longer immediately game over as you now receive a second chance to come back as a Shadow. Initially this challenge appeared to be glitched, and was only registering that you'd become a Shadow if you were eliminated by an NPC such as Iron Man or Wolverine, however this seems to be fixed now so all you need to do is be defeated then return three separate times.

Travel 100 meters on a Witch Broom (100)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnitemares reward: 40,000 Season XP

There are various haunted shacks that have appeared around the island, and you'll find a Fortnite Witch Broom if you search the area immediately outside of them. Once the brush is in you inventory, simply trigger it to soar into the sky – wild cackling is not mandatory but encouraged.

Eat Candy (25)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnitemares reward: Midas' Shadow wrap

To eat Fortnite Candy you'll first need to find a bucket like the one above, fit to burst with Halloween goodies. These are part of the decorations around the buildings in most Named Locations, and once you've destroyed the container various sweet treats will spill out, ready to be consumed.

Check back soon, as we'll be updating the guide when the next set of Fortnite Fortnitemares challenges are revealed.