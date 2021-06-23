Fortnite alien light communication devices locations - where to place them on mountain tops

Fortnite alien light communication devices need to be placed on mountain tops. It's not clear exactly clear why initially, but we can only assume that they're going to be used to transmit messages to the extraterrestrial beings who have invaded the island. The task here is to place these Fortnite alien light communication devices on mountain tops, though you'll see when you follow this guide that the description for this legendary entry in the Fortnite Week 3 quests can lead to some confusion when trying to find the right spot. You may be tempted to head to the highest snowy peak in Fortnite for this assignment, but you won't get very far following that approach, so here are all of the Fortnite alien light communication devices locations you need in order to place them on mountain tops.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite crafting | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite boars | Fortnite chickens | Fortnite aliens | Fortnite UFOs | Fortnite alien artifacts | Fortnite Mothership | Fortnite alien parasite | Fortnite payphones | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite vending machines | Fortnite tech weapons | Fortnite satellite stations | Fortnite IO Guards | Fortnite Cosmic Summer quests

Fortnite Alien Light Communication Devices locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Now, when it comes to placing Fortnite alien light communication devices on mountain tops, your first thought (like ours) is probably to head to the highest peaks as that's the logical choice based on the quest description. However, don't be fooled by the somewhat deceptive title as the places you need to visit are actually lower down in the various mountain ranges, so we've marked the four available Fortnite alien light communication devices locations on the map above to point you in the right direction.

When you arrive at the right places, you're looking for a row of four spotlights in outline form, which you can interact with to place Fortnite alien light communication devices on mountain tops. There's one on the mountain next to Apres Ski, another on the west side of Mount F8 opposite Destined Dish, a third near the Weather Station on Mount Kay, and the final one is on the north side of Mount H7 near Base Camp Hotel. Interact with any two of those locations and you're done with this quest.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Season 8