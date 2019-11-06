FIFA 20 TOTW 8 revealed: Werner, Walker, Ziyech, and more

The FIFA 20 TOTW 8 is here once again, and as expected thanks to RB Leipzig's 8-0 rout, Timo Werner has earned an in-form card. He's not the highest rated player though, as there's a number of 86 rated players in this FIFA 20 Team of the Week, spanning all of the top weeks. Read on for more details in the complete FIFA 20 TOTW 8.
FIFA 20 Team of the Week 8 (November 6-13)
3⃣ #OTW in #TOTW 8⃣!Available in packs at 6PM UK. #FUT20 #FIFA20 pic.twitter.com/tyBigM0dy4November 6, 2019
While Timo Werner is the player many will be hoping for in packs, there's a few other solid options in this FIFA 20 Team of the Week. Kyle Walker earns a much-deserved in-form after scoring a goal and getting an assist to defeat Southampton 2-1, while elsewhere in the Premier League, Sheffield United's Lundstram is also in-form after scoring two. Other top players include Matthijs de Ligt, Iker Muniain, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, and Luis Alberto. Here's the complete FIFA 20 TOTW 8:
FIFA 20 TOTW 8 Starting XI:
GK: Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach) - OVR 86
RB: Kyle Walker (Manchester City) - OVR 86
LB: Alex Grimaldo (Benfica) - OVR 85
CB: Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio) - OVR 86
CAM: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) - OVR 86
CM: Luis Alberto (Lazio) - OVR 86
CAM: Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao) - OVR 84
LM: Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) - OVR 84
LM: Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) - OVR 84
ST: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) - OVR 86
ST: Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) - OVR 85
FIFA 20 TOTW 8 Substitutes:
GK: Walter Benitez (OGC Nice) - OVR 83
CB: Chris Smalling (AS Roma) - OVR 83
LB: Frank Fabra (Buenos Aires) - OVR 82
RM: Fabian Orellana (SD Eibar) - OVR 82
CAM: Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders) - OVR 82
ST: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) - OVR 84
ST: Joao Pedro (Fluminense) - OVR 81
FIFA 20 TOTW 8 Reserves:
CB: Harry Ascroft (Finn Harps) - OVR 69
ST: Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) - OVR 80
CM: John Lundstram (Sheffield United) - OVR 76
ST: Mohamed Turay (Djurgardens) - OVR 77
ST: Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Tranmere Rovers) - OVR 71
