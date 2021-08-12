To damage Doctor Slone in Fortnite you first need to find her, and she has proven to be a somewhat elusive NPC so far this season. Having risen to her current position as leader of the Imagined Order, Fortnite Doctor Slone is not only surrounded by guards but also has a powerful weapon and a unique combat skill to defend herself against potential attackers in Fortnite. You may be tempted to steer clear of this deadly boss, but if you're committed trying to damage Doctor Slone in Fortnite then this is what you need to know.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite characters | Fortnite crafting | Fortnite Alien Nanites | Fortnite UFOs | Fortnite Trespassers | Fortnite alien artifacts | Fortnite Abductors | Fortnite Mothership | Fortnite alien eggs | Fortnite alien parasite | Fortnite payphones | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite vending machines | Fortnite satellite stations | Fortnite Ferrari | Fortnite Superman quests | Fortnite phone booths

Fortnite Doctor Slone location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find Fortnite Doctor Slone within Corny Complex, the named location just northeast of the map center. She starts each match in the Imagined Order base there, which is directly below the big red barn and silo in the middle of the farm, and previously you'd have to head down there in order to confront her. However, it now seems that if a player triggers one of the security camera alarms in the area, Doctor Slone will head up to the surface to investigate, so you can find her patrolling outside the barn as well now.

How to damage Doctor Slone in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you encounter her, you'll need to damage Doctor Slone in Fortnite, and it's best to do this as quickly as possible. This is because once she enters into combat, she'll split into three versions of herself that are all armed with the deadly Slone's Mythic Pulse Rifle, meaning it's easy to get eliminated if you're not prepared. However, you only need to deal 50 damage in total to Doctor Slone for this quest, so getting in a few quick hits should be sufficient to meet the target without having to defeat her completely.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Season 8