All the mystery Marvel movies and shows that could be part of Phase 6

Marvel Phase 6 is fast approaching. Yes, really. Marvel Phase 4 is wrapping up soon with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever while Phase 5 begins with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and ends with Thunderbolts. All we know about Phase 6, though, is that it starts with Fantastic Four and concludes with two new Avengers movies. Beyond that, it's a mystery, and there are at least 8 other projects still to be revealed that will be part of Marvel Phase 6.

But what could those movies and TV shows be? We've done our best to surmise what could be coming, with everything from Doctor Strange 3 to the X-Men to consider. These are the movies and shows that could fill out the MCU's Phase 6.

Deadpool 3

The Merc with a Mouth is headed to the MCU in the franchise's first R-rated movie – though when it will come to cinemas remains a mystery. Free Guy's Shawn Levy directs with Ryan Reynolds back as the titular character, despite Deadpool having previously been a non-MCU entity. Reynolds previously indicated that the film is almost ready to begin shooting , so we can likely expect to see it form part of 2025's slate of Marvel movies.

Nova

Marvel has yet to confirm a Nova project is actually happening, but reports signalled it's development earlier this year. At this stage, it's not clear if Nova will be a movie or Disney Plus show, and there's no casting information, though Ryan Gosling has ruled himself out. It's possible that Nova could come after Phase 6, since it seems to be in the very early stages, but with Marvel getting more and more cosmic, Phase 6 is also a natural place to see Nova's first solo project.

Shang-Chi 2

A Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel is officially in the works, with Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton both returning. Surprisingly, though, the film isn't part of Marvel's Phase 5 lineup. That means we won't be seeing the follow-up until Phase 6 at the earliest. Considering the first Shang-Chi was released in 2021, Marvel won't want to leave this sequel too long. We say expect Shang-Chi 2 to arrive in 2025.

Doctor Strange 3

Doctor Strange 3 hasn't been confirmed, but after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' first post-credits scene showed Strange meeting Clea and heading through an interdimensional portal, we can assume we'll be seeing more from the sorcerer sooner rather than later. Strange is also all tied up with the multiverse, and since this stage of the MCU is named the Multiverse Saga, it would make sense for his third movie to fall within Phase 6.

Thor 5

Thor 5 hasn't been officially announced, but Thor: Love and Thunder certainly leaves the way open for a continuation. For one thing, there are those post-credits scenes that introduce Brett Goldstein's Hercules and reveal Idris Elba's Heimdall and Natalie Portman's Jane Foster are both in Valhalla. Then there's the introduction of Love, Gorr the God Butcher's daughter, now in the care of Thor. If a fivequel does materialize, then, it'll most likely be in Phase 6 of the MCU.

X-Men

The Mutants are on their way to the MCU, though when they'll arrive is so far a complete mystery. Back in 2019, Kevin Feige hinted that we wouldn't be seeing them until 2025, which is coincidentally when Phase 6 is scheduled. We've already seen Patrick Stewart's Professor X in the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so seeing the rest of the X-Men in Phase 6 doesn't seem like such a long shot.

Spider-Man 4

Another Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland may or may not be in the works – Sony producer Amy Pascal initially said three more movies on the way, which was played down by Sony insiders, then walked back by Pascal herself shortly afterwards. But, considering the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we wouldn't be surprised if a fourth movie is in the works. No Way Home also left Spidey's story unfinished, with the world forgetting Peter Parker, so it would seem strange to end without some kind of resolution.

Blade 2

The MCU's take on Blade hasn't yet been released, but, if it follows the pattern of other MCU movies, it'll almost definitely have a sequel. While Phase 6 might be a bit too close to the film's 2023 release date, there's every chance that a second film might come out sooner than expected and arrive in 2025.

Black Panther 3

We'll have to wait until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives to find out if the story of the Black Panther is left open for more, but we can probably safely expect a trilogy. If a threequel is made, Marvel Phase 6 would be a surprise considering its closeness to Wakanda Forever, but, then again, there are release slots to fill, and Black Panther's a pivotal character and franchise.

Armor Wars

The spin-off show about Don Cheadle's James "Rhodey" Rhodes seemed in limbo after being absent from Marvel's colossal Phase 5 line-up, but head writer Yassir Lester has assured fans that the show is still happening. "I promise it is still coming out," he wrote on Instagram. It's likely we'll be seeing Armor Wars in Phase 6, then, following on from Ironheart's Phase 5 release – both shows that will likely tackle Tony Stark's legacy.

Other potential sequels

Beyond the above, there are also a few other potential projects that could form part of Phase 6 that have not been announced but could well happen. Moon Knight season 2, Hawkeye season 2, a third season of Loki, and even a Scarlet Witch spin-off are all potential contenders – though we'll just have to wait and see which of our hopes end up becoming reality.

