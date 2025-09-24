Who dies in Marvel Zombies? Every hero death listed in order

Marvel Zombies has been exhumed and is now streaming on Disney Plus, but with the show landing Marvel Animation's first TV-MA rating, the big question is: who dies in Marvel Zombies? The animated mini-series is an MCU-adjacent spin-off set in a parallel world where humanity has been wiped out by the undead. The last hope for the planet: an unlikely alliance of familiar Marvel heroes.

As a side story set outside the main Marvel timeline, Marvel Zombies isn't beholden to the unwritten rule that marquee MCU names must, well, live to fight another day. In fact, a lot of famous MCU figures die in Marvel Zombies, and in outrageously gory fashion to boot. But who? And how?

That's where we come in. Below, you'll find a list of every major Marvel figure who meets their end in the Marvel Phase 6 show, and the grisly details of their demise. That means there are major spoilers for all four episodes of Marvel Zombies, so read on at your peril.

Every Marvel hero who dies in Marvel Zombies, and how

Episode 1

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Tony Stark – Decapitated before the events of the show.

– Decapitated before the events of the show. Hawkeye – Zombified before the events of the show. Sliced in two by London Master's energy blades during episode 4.

– Zombified before the events of the show. Sliced in two by London Master's energy blades during episode 4. Steve Rogers – Found dead in the cockpit of a Quinjet. Reawakens as a zombie with no legs. Later crushed by Red Guardian.

– Found dead in the cockpit of a Quinjet. Reawakens as a zombie with no legs. Later crushed by Red Guardian. Okoye – Zombified before the events of the show.

– Zombified before the events of the show. Captain Marvel – Zombified before the events of the show.

– Zombified before the events of the show. Kate Bishop – Vaporised by zombie Captain Marvel's cosmic energy blast.

– Vaporised by zombie Captain Marvel's cosmic energy blast. Riri Williams – Seemingly devoured by a horde of undead, but in fact survives. Check out our Marvel Zombies ending explained for further details.

– Seemingly devoured by a horde of undead, but in fact survives. Check out our Marvel Zombies ending explained for further details. Wanda Maximoff – Queen of the Dead, zombified before the events of the show.

– Queen of the Dead, zombified before the events of the show. Abomination – Zombified before the events of the show. Obliterated by an Infinity-energy-powered Hulk punch in episode 4.

– Zombified before the events of the show. Obliterated by an Infinity-energy-powered Hulk punch in episode 4. Ghost – Zombified before the events of the show. Later diced by Blade Knight's sword.

– Zombified before the events of the show. Later diced by Blade Knight's sword. Melina Vostokoff – Impaled by zombie Okoye's vibranium spear.

Episode 2

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Xu Wenwu – Devoured by a horde of undead after giving his son, Shang-Chi, the Ten Rings.

– Devoured by a horde of undead after giving his son, Shang-Chi, the Ten Rings. Namor – Zombified before the events of the show. Later has his head exploded by Kamala Khan's hard light.

– Zombified before the events of the show. Later has his head exploded by Kamala Khan's hard light. John Walker – Torn apart by zombie Namor.

– Torn apart by zombie Namor. Yelena Belova – Sacrifices herself aboard the Raft and goes down with the ship.

Episode 3

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Thanos – Zombified before the events of the show. Later vaporised by T'Challa after the pair fall into molten vibranium.

– Zombified before the events of the show. Later vaporised by T'Challa after the pair fall into molten vibranium. Rocket and Groot – Vaporised by zombie Thanos using the Infinity Gauntlet.

– Vaporised by zombie Thanos using the Infinity Gauntlet. Baron Zemo – Ripped to pieces by a zombified Asgardian.

– Ripped to pieces by a zombified Asgardian. Death Dealer – Brutalised by a zombified Asgardian.

– Brutalised by a zombified Asgardian. Jimmy Woo – Bitten and torn to pieces by zombified Asgardians.

– Bitten and torn to pieces by zombified Asgardians. Red Guardian – Eats tainted food in New Asgard and later turns.

Episode 4

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Thor – Killed and zombified off-camera between the events of episode 3 and episode 4 following a confrontation with Wanda. Later has his head crushed by the Hulk.

– Killed and zombified off-camera between the events of episode 3 and episode 4 following a confrontation with Wanda. Later has his head crushed by the Hulk. Janet Van Dyne – head exploded from the inside while giant by Valkyrie

– head exploded from the inside while giant by Valkyrie Hank Pym – Sliced in two by Blade Knight while miniaturised (with an assist from Scott Lang's head).

– Sliced in two by Blade Knight while miniaturised (with an assist from Scott Lang's head). London Master – Obliterated by zombie Thor's energy blast.

– Obliterated by zombie Thor's energy blast. Sara – Obliterated by zombie Thor's energy blast.

– Obliterated by zombie Thor's energy blast. Blade Knight – Obliterated by zombie Thor's energy blast.

– Obliterated by zombie Thor's energy blast. Hulk – Energy drained by Wanda. Unclear if killed.

– Energy drained by Wanda. Unclear if killed. Shang-Chi – Bitten by zombies and later turns.

– Bitten by zombies and later turns. Rintrah – Impaled by multiple undead.

– Impaled by multiple undead. Valkyrie – impaled by zombie Okoye.

