Marvel Zombies ending explained: your biggest questions answered on Blade Knight, Scarlet Witch, and more

The Marvel Zombies ending explained is a particularly gruesome tale, since the show lays waste to many of our MCU favorites to turn them into the bloodthirsty undead. A lot happens in the animated show's finale, so you might still have questions about what exactly went down – especially considering that massive cliffhanger…

Below, we've broken down exactly what happens in the final episode of the Marvel Phase 6 show and answered some questions from earlier in the season, too, to bring you a comprehensive breakdown of the Marvel Zombies ending explained. Naturally, that means there are major spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you haven't watched all four episodes of the show!

If you're still reading, then you'll probably be burning with questions about that intense finale. Head down below for everything you need to know. For even more, check out our guide on who dies in Marvel Zombies.

Marvel Zombies ending explained

In the final episode of Marvel Zombies, Kamala Khan and her new friends arrive at the Kamar-Taj after failing to secure help from the Nova Corps. There, they learn that the Kamar-Taj intends to wage a last stand against Scarlet Witch and her horde of undead soldiers. Kamala agrees to join the fight, alongside the likes of Valkyrie, Spider-Man, Shang-Chi, and more.

Scarlet Witch arrives with her horde, which includes some of Kamala's own undead friends. Wanda Maximoff wants to claim the power of the combined Infinity Stones, currently being channeled by the Hulk, and use Kamala's powers to reshape the world, but Kamala resists. The battle wages on with multiple casualties, but, eventually, things reach an impasse when the surviving heroes begin to fall one by one, and Wanda claims the Infinity Stones' powers. Seeing no other option, Kamala agrees to Scarlet Witch's plan and allows Wanda to use her powers.

Kamala then wakes up at home in her bed with her mom calling her to say her friends are at the door. Everything seems to have gone back to normal, but when Kamala does meet up with Riri Williams and Kate Bishop, something strange happens. Reality starts glitching, and Kamala keeps seeing flashes of the old, undead world of the zombie plague as Riri warns her that nothing is real. The show ends on Kamala's horrified face.

Did Scarlet Witch cure the zombie plague with Kamala Khan?

Ultimately, Kamala gives in and lets Scarlet Witch use her powers. What follows is a huge, magical explosion that seems to rock the entire world. In the aftermath, Kamala awakes in her own bed at home, her parents still alive, and her friends waiting for her at the door. Overjoyed, Kamala jumps back into normal life – but all is not as it seems.

So, what actually happened? It looks like Wanda Maximoff used Kamala's powers purely to mask the real world, creating an illusion just as she did in WandaVision. That means the zombie plague is ongoing, and, most likely, all of Kamala's new friends at Kamar-Taj died. Kamala is simply living in a fake reality that hides the undead world.

How is Riri Williams still alive at the end? Is Kamala Khan really hallucinating?

Riri Williams seems to die in the very first episode of Marvel Zombies, to Kamala's horror. However, after being bitten, we see Riri inject herself with something, remarking "this is not how I wanted to test this!" So, it seems the young genius might have crafted a zombie bite antidote. She then sends FRIDAY away to save Kamala, facing down a crowd of zombies alone. Kamala and Blade Knight assume that Riri is dead, but she doesn't actually die onscreen. That means she might have made it to the finale, albeit without being able to reunite with Kamala until then.

Right at the end of the show, Riri warns Kamala that nothing she's seeing is real, and we see Riri battling more zombies. It would seem, then, that Kamala was delivered back home by Scarlet Witch, where she's now trapped in a hallucination that everything is fine – while Riri continues to battle the undead hordes alone, trying to break her friend free.

What is Scarlet Witch's plan?

Wanda Maximoff tells Kamala Khan that she wants to take the powers of the combined Infinity Stones – currently being channeled by the Hulk – to reshape reality and save the world. But, for that, she needs an army of powerful undead beings, as well as Kamala herself. The surviving heroes fight back against her and her army of zombies, though, in the end, Scarlet Witch proves too powerful. When all hope seems lost, Kamala allows Scarlet Witch to use her powers, which seemingly fixes everything.

But, in the final moments of the show, it's revealed that this was all nothing but a facade – while Wanda was able to genuinely cure herself (mostly, anyway, as she's occasionally revealed to still be a zombie beneath the illusion), it seems all she has done for the rest of the world is create a fake reality just for Kamala, since Riri is revealed to be desperately trying to get through to her friend in the final moments of the show.

Why is Ant-Man just a floating head?

To understand Scott Lang's predicament, you need to cast your mind back to the original What If…? episode that Marvel Zombies grew from. In that episode, the zombie apocalypse began when Hank Pym tried to rescue his wife Janet from the Quantum Realm, but she had become a zombie and infected him. Scott was also infected, but it turns out the Mind Stone can stop the virus, which saves him – though all that could be salvaged of Ant-Man was his head.

Who is Blade Knight, and how does he relate to Moon Knight?

Blade Knight is none other than Blade, the long-awaited Daywalker who has yet to make his debut in the MCU proper (in fact, even the Marvel Zombies producers didn't know this would be Blade's first appearance). In this universe, Blade is the one who is the moon god Khonshu's avatar, rather than Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector.

How did the zombie plague start?

In the original What If…? episode, the zombie plague began in the Quantum Realm, infecting Janet van Dyne, who then infected Hank Pym. That's why so much chaos in the second episode of Marvel Zombies revolves around the Pym lab.

The Mind Stone could reverse the plague's effects, and Vision, too heartbroken to live without Wanda Maximoff, who had been infected, sacrificed himself so the other survivors could take the Mind Stone from him and save the world. They travelled to Wakanda to broadcast the stone's powers globally, but when they arrived, they discovered a zombified Thanos wielding the Infinity Gauntlet, as seen in Marvel Zombies.

Which Marvel actors return to voice their characters? Who didn't return?

A lot of MCU actors return in Marvel Zombies to voice their characters. They are: Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Kerry Condon as FRIDAY, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwarfina as Katy, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Adam Hugill as Rintrah, Daniel Swain as the London Master, Sheila Atim as Sara, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu, and Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan.

However, multiple characters are voiced by different actors to their MCU counterparts. These actors are: Kenna Ramsey as Okoye, Todd Williams as Blade Knight, Kari Wahlgren as Melina Vostokoff, Feodor Chin as Xu Wenwu, Rama Vallury as Zemo, Hudson Thames as Spider-Man, and Greg Furman as Thor.

Will there be a Marvel Zombies season 2?

Nothing has been confirmed about a Marvel Zombies season 2 just yet, but nothing is being ruled out, either. "Hopefully people tune in and watch, so we get the opportunity," Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation told GamesRadar+ in an interview. "If enough people tune in and watch and then start yelling at Marvel, saying, 'I demand more of these, and give them a lot more money,' like that would be fantastic."

Marvel Zombies is streaming on Disney Plus now. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows, or how to watch the Marvel movies in order.